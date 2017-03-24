Pueblo County, Black Hills battle over high electric costs

For nearly a year, Pueblo County commissioners have quarreled bitterly with the city of Pueblo’s electric utility provider, Black Hills Energy.

The issue: high electric bills, which may sharply increase from current levels if the Public Utilities Commission approves an $8.5 million rate increase, first submitted to the PUC last May.

The PUC reduced the increase to $1 million in a December ruling, but Black Hills is appealing.

Both sides agree that Pueblo’s rates are among the highest in the state, as much as 30 percent higher than those in any other major city in Colorado.

Why?

According to a Black Hills news release from May 3, 2016, it’s the state legislature’s fault.

“Black Hills Energy submitted a regulatory rate review proposal to the Colorado Public Utilities Commission requesting a net increase of $8.9 million to recover costs related to the new 40-megawatt natural gas-fired power plant, the final infrastructure investment needed to fulfill obligations under the Colorado Clean Air-Clean Jobs Act, which the Colorado legislature enacted in 2010,” the company stated.

In fact, the legislature had no choice. To meet anticipated federal requirements for reduced emissions from coal-fired power plants, the bill required all “rate-regulated utilities” that own or operate coal-fired electric generating units to submit to the PUC an emission reduction plan for coal-fired electric generating units in Colorado.

The plans had to give primary consideration to “replacing or repowering coal-fired electric generators with natural gas and to also consider other low-emitting resources, including energy efficiency.”

“They began to decommission two antiquated coal-fired plants well before that act passed,” said Pueblo County Board of Commissioners chair Terry Hart. “We adamantly disagree that they were forced by state law to replace their coal plants.”

Hart stated Black Hills made bad decisions and wants Pueblo ratepayers to fund them. Those bad decisions include overpaying when the company acquired the Pueblo power plants from Aquila in 2008, and unnecessarily investing in a $70 million natural gas peaking unit.

“They say they need it to supply power at times of peak usage, during the hottest days of the summer,” Hart said, “but they only run it a few hours a year. We think that there were other, less expensive options. Pueblo ratepayers shouldn’t be forced to pay for Black Hills’ mistakes.”

At a recent meeting of the Pueblo City Council, a number of business owners protested the rates, noting that Black Hills charges 11 cents per kilowatt-hour, far in excess of other providers, including several cents more per kilowatt-hour than Colorado Springs Utilities.

THE HISTORY

After the hearing last Dec. 8, when the PUC reduced the rate increase to $1 million, Black Hills appealed that ruling and submitted an amended request for an $8.5 million increase.

Meanwhile, two of the three commissioners who decided the case have recently left the Public Utilities Commission. Gov. John Hickenlooper appointed Wendy Moser and Jeff Ackermann as new members to replace Joshua Ebel and Glenn Vaad.

Incumbent Frances Koncilja, a Denver attorney and Pueblo native, strongly opposed Black Hills’ original request. Moser is also familiar with Pueblo, having once worked for BHE as in-house counsel and vice president for regulatory affairs. Koncilja’s a Democrat, while Moser is a Republican.

The two have already clashed.

Black Hills requested that Koncilja recuse herself from hearing the appeal, arguing that she had demonstrated obvious bias toward Pueblo in previous rate cases, even describing BHE as “a turd in the pocket of Colorado ratepayers.”

“The evidence of appearance of bias continued to accumulate throughout the proceeding, culminating in Commissioner Koncilja’s [written] dissent in which she accuses the company of ‘acting like a colonial power that can loot the citizens of Southern Colorado,’” Black Hills Energy stated in its request for recusal.

The three-member panel refused the request by a 2-1 vote, with Chairman Jeff Ackermann joining Koncilja to defeat the recusal motion. Moser supported it, and was promptly targeted for recusal herself.

Late last week, the Pueblo County commissioners filed a motion with the PUC requesting that Moser be disqualified from participating in the rate case.

“Because of her recent employment as in-house counsel for Black Hills,” said Terry Hart, “we feel strongly that Commissioner Moser has a clear conflict that should prohibit her participation in this case. Our citizens deserve a neutral, unbiased body to hear and rule on this important issue, and that won’t be possible with Commissioner Moser involved.”

“Moser accused Ms. Koncilja of conflict [of interest], and said that the hearing was not about Moser. Now the hearing will be a hearing specifically about whether Moser has a conflict of interest. I might think that a former Black Hills attorney might have a conflict on former Black Hills business decisions,” said Commissioner Sal Pace.

IT’S UP TO JEFF

Newly appointed PUC chair Ackermann recently served as executive director of the Colorado Energy Office. He’s clearly the swing vote on the appeal, which probably won’t be heard until this summer. Ackermann is a Democrat who, according to the PUC’s website, “started his professional career in the service of low-income energy consumers, twice as director of the state’s energy efficiency assistance program [weatherization] as well as an advocate for energy consumers with the state’s nonprofit energy assistance fund.”

That background may augur well for Pueblo ratepayers, who are significantly poorer than those of other Front Range cities.

“There are 10,371 residents in the BHE service area within Pueblo County whose income fell below the threshold of the federal poverty level and there are 18,027 households in the service area that qualify for disability benefits,” the Pueblo County commissioners noted in a statement of intervention. “Additionally, the median household income of the 53,806 households in this area is $39,107, which is significantly lower than the average median household income of $54,011 in the state, according to the 2010 Census.”

Yet it can be argued that Black Hills is leading the way in providing low-carbon and sustainable energy in Colorado, a goal that the Colorado Energy Office and Democrats in the legislature have consistently supported. The company recently completed a 60-megawatt wind energy project near Walsenburg, which it announced on the same day the Pueblo commissioners requested Moser be disqualified from the rate case.

“Developing renewable energy at a reasonable cost is important to the communities we serve and allows us to continue providing customers with the safe, reliable energy they’ve come to expect. The Peak View Wind Project was chosen because of its cost-competitiveness and high potential for wind generation,” said Chris Burke, Black Hills vice president of Colorado electric utility operations. He also noted that BHE is one of the only utilities in the state fueled entirely by natural gas and renewables.

Despite Black Hills’ record, Pueblo City Council President Steve Nawrocki has asked city staff to investigate the cost of creating a municipally owned electric utility, with an eventual goal of providing 100 percent renewable energy.

Colorado Springs Utilities Board Chair Andy Pico declined to comment directly on the dispute. Unlike Black Hills, CSU’s rates are set by City Council, acting as the utilities board. Springs ratepayers have a history of grumbling over rate increases, but few, if any, have demanded that another electrical provider replace CSU.

“I’m not really familiar with the matter,” Pico said, “but I’m happy to say that CSU rates are in the lower third of utility rates nationwide, so when people complain about our high rates, those high rates are pretty darn low compared to the rest of the country.”