UPDATE: UnitedHealthcare hiring locally

UPDATED: UnitedHealthcare will be hosting job fairs in Colorado Springs as the company seeks to hire 40 sales representatives to represent its portfolio of Medicare plans.

Interested candidates should attend the upcoming events — 9 a.m.-3 p.m. March 29 at the Pikes Peak Workforce Center, 1675 W. Garden of the Gods Road, Ste. 1107 and March 30 11 a.m.-6 p.m. at the UnitedHealth Group Office, 9945 Federal Drive — and meet UnitedHealthcare team members who help candidates complete applications and assessments and talk about career opportunities, according to a release issued by UnitedHealthcare.

The positions will be based at the UnitedHealthcare office at 9945 Federal Drive in Colorado Springs.

The release states that the UnitedHealth Group family of businesses is committed to hiring military veterans. In partnership with 100,000 Jobs Mission, a public-private partnership among major U.S. corporations to hire veterans who have served the nation, UnitedHealth Group encourages military veterans who are interested in a position to apply.

For more information, visit: http://uhg.hr/comedicaresalesrep