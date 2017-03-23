Springs Rescue Mission to partner with and operate Pueblo Rescue Mission

Springs Rescue Mission announced March 21 a partnership with Pueblo Rescue Mission to provide strategic and operational support.

According to Springs Rescue Mission spokesman Thomas Voss, Pueblo Rescue Mission has experienced a decline in financial support during the past few years, and has struggled to keep the facility and programs open. Instead of closing its doors, the board of directors for Pueblo Rescue Mission reached out to Springs Rescue Mission for support and to assume operations of the facility and programs.

“They have a 65-bed facility with separate quarters for men and women,” said Voss. “They had recently received a substantial donation, but they realized they needed help if they were going be able to continue. We’ll provide operational and human resource help, and all donations collected in Pueblo will stay in Pueblo, while all donations directed to Springs Rescue Mission will continue to stay in Colorado Springs.”

The two partners expect that the Pueblo community will be reassured by the operational and financial stability of the new partnership, and step up their support of the local rescue mission.

“We’ve always been on a path of helping our neighbors, whether it’s someone in our community experiencing homelessness, or a partner organization that needs a helping hand,” said Springs Rescue Mission CEO Larry Yonker. “When Pueblo Rescue Mission reached out to us and asked if we could help get them back on their feet and be effective in the fight against homelessness, of course we said yes.”

“Pueblo has the potential to be a model city for the treatment of homelessness and how to successfully move residents in need onto a pathway for a healthy, productive life,” said Pueblo City Councilor Ray Aguilera. “Springs Rescue Mission is doing great things for Colorado Springs, and I know this strategic partnership will be a huge benefit to our neighbors here in Pueblo.”

“We feel confident we can work alongside Pueblo’s Continuum of Care and build a healthy safety net to serve all of the community without duplicating services,” said Jackie Jaramillo, vice president of strategic initiatives for Springs Rescue Mission. “We intend on focusing on housing, health and work, and replicate the success we’ve experienced in Colorado Springs.”

The two organizations won’t formally merge; each will maintain its own 501(c)3 status.

Springs Rescue Mission is a donor-funded organization that was founded in 1996 which currently shelters approximately 250 individuals each night. Springs Rescue Mission also offers empowerment services and programs to help women, men and families out of poverty, homelessness and addiction.