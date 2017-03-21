FBI warns of Colorado phone scammers

The Denver Division of the Federal Bureau of Investigation issued a statement Monday that included a warning related to a “phone scam that spoofs, or fraudulently displays, the FBI’s real telephone number on the victim’s caller ID.”

According to the statement, scammers are claiming that those they call are being investigated by the FBI for federal violations and will likely be arrested if they don’t comply — typically with the immediate payment of a fee.

“In some cases, the scammers are calling victims in northern Colorado and spoofing the phone numbers of the FBI offices in western Colorado,” according to the statement.

The FBI’s Denver Division stated that it wishes to remind the public that the agency does not correspond with private citizens by phone or email, nor does it demand payment or threaten arrest.

“The FBI strongly encourages anyone contacted by a caller who says they are with the FBI to verify the information with the Bureau,” according to the statement.

This scam is only the latest to plague private citizens and businesses. In recent years, it has become increasingly common for callers to claim they are with the Internal Revenue Service, the Drug Enforcement Agency or another government agency asking for payment under threat of legal action.

“It is extremely advised to be suspicious and verify the caller’s information with the appropriate agency,” according to the statement.

Those who believe they have received such a call are encouraged to call the FBI Denver Division at 303-629-7171 or to file an online complaint form with the FBI Internet Crime Complaint Center.