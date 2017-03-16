Blog: Council shenanigans in time for St. Patty’s Day

Finally! Some good, old-fashioned, morally reprehensible, ethically questionable and politically adept wheeling and dealing by our doughty city councilors.

Let’s start with the so-called landslide ordinance, unanimously approved by council after the Colorado Springs Planning Commission unanimously recommended that it be rejected.

According to the city’s website, “The Planning Commission reviews various development applications and proposals, some of which are later reviewed by City Council.” All nine members are council appointees. Applicants are expected to have some expertise in land use, planning and familiarity with the processes and demands of city government. Commissioners have typically been active participants in other city boards, nonprofits or real estate related businesses. Former mayor Mary Lou Makepeace was a member of the commission when appointed to council to fill a vacancy. Both Les Gruen and Fred Veitch served as commissioners in the ’90s, and have had distinguished careers in real estate and volunteer service since.

Reversal of a unanimous planning commission decision in an important and controversial decision isn’t just unusual — it’s unprecedented. It’s also interesting that none of our nine councilors have any background in city planning or real estate, and none have ever served on the planning commission.

That said, why did they ignore their advisors? Probably because they placed (or misplaced) their faith in two of their own, Tom Strand and Don Knight, as well as the city’s planning staff.

But there’s a subtext. According to some observers, the carefully drafted ordinance essentially burdens only property located west of Interstate 25. In effect, it forces development to the east by disadvantaging development to the west with more delay, more regulation and more expense.

“It will exacerbate suburban sprawl and inhibit infill redevelopment,” predicted Planning Commissioner Robert Shonkwiler. “And no, it doesn’t apply to the entire city.”

So who benefits? Large-scale developers on the city’s eastern periphery. Whose interests are damaged? If you own property on the Westside and want to develop it, you have to prove that it’s safe to do so. It seems to be a one-size-fits-all measure that you can only escape by going east.

We’ll see whether it will be a petty annoyance (like red light cameras if you don’t speed) or a major inconvenience (like red light cameras if you habitually gun it through yellows).

But despite their skills, the Maneuverer of the Month award goes to Councilor Keith King for executing a perfect political reverse, a rare and beautiful move that should never be attempted by amateurs.

Angered by the city’s lackadaisical attitude toward repairing fire damage to the Bancroft Park bandshell, King first voted against giving the Olympic Museum $200,000 in LART funds, then took advantage of a break to huddle with City Chief of Staff Jeff Greene, made a deal for $500,000 in repair/renovation funds for the park, then changed his vote, reversing the 5-4 decision to withhold the dough from the museum.

Facebook erupted with outrage, as those without sin cast many a stone. Calm down, people — King wasn’t corrupt, he didn’t sell his vote, he wasn’t dishonest. He did exactly what an elected official ought to do — represent his District 3 constituents. Old Colorado City merchants and Westside residents were rightly outraged at the city’s sluggish incompetence, and King did a superb job for them. Like Terrell Davis in his prime, he saw the opening and ran for daylight. Speaking as a Westsider, thanks, Keith! I haven’t always agreed with King, who will leave his council post after the April elections, but sometimes you need a tough-minded politician to get things done.