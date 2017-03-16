2017 Rising Stars: Jason Alwine

It’s no secret that most of the people who live in Colorado love the outdoors. And Jason Alwine has turned his love for beautiful scenery into a career.

Alwine, a landscape architect and urban planner, works at Thomas & Thomas, a private consulting firm that provides services in comprehensive land-use planning, urban design and landscape architectural services.

He says the job isn’t always easy; but it’s always interesting.

“There are a lot of different things happening at once; it can be hectic, but I enjoy it,” he said.

But it is Alwine’s contributions to Colorado Springs’ parks that makes him stand out. He is the former chairman of the Trails, Open Space and Parks Working Committee and the former chairman of the trails committee for the Medicine Wheel Trail Advocates, a local mountain biking group.

His continued championship of Colorado Springs parks has made a significant impact, according to Alwine’s nominator Tilah Larson, senior grants analyst for Colorado Springs Parks, Recreation and Cultural Services.

“The city relies on people like Jason to get involved and contribute,” she said. “Jason gives back through multiple facets and as an ultra-user of our great outdoor amenities, he recognizes the need to advocate for elements that elevate our quality of life in the Pikes Peak region.”

For his part, Alwine believes that parks and open space are good for Colorado Springs’ businesses.

“It’s important to showcase our parks, health and our beautiful city,” he said. “It’s important to maintain some of the trails to make them beautiful, clean and fun.”

He is currently working on the Missing Link Trail that will connect the Barr Trail on Pikes Peak to the Jones Park Trail in Cheyenne Cañon. The goal is to create a connection between Colorado Springs’ local regional parks and the backcountry terrain.

“Hikers, bikers and runners rejoice at the prospect of completing this integral trail,” said Larson.

His commitment to getting his hands dirty makes him a unique leader, she said.

He also assists with the management of the TOPS fund, Larson said. Voters established one-tenth of 1 percent sales tax to preserve open space, trails and parks.

“It’s important to stay involved and engaged,” he said.

Like many professionals in Colorado Springs, Alwine believes in helping develop young entrepreneurs, business people and other types of professionals to be involved with the local business sector.

“It’s important to see young professionals get involved with business,” he said. “Those coming behind us have different points of view and opinions. There are a lot of great people doing a lot of great things.”