2017 Rising Stars: Erin Poovey

Erin Poovey believes in the city of Colorado Springs so much that she gives part of her business’ profits back to the community.

Set up as a social enterprise, Camino Massage Therapy provides a portion — in 2016, it was 20 percent — of its net profits to local charities.

“I love that she gives back a percentage of her profits to the community, and I love what she’s doing,” said Mundi Ross, owner and creative director of Colorado Creative. “She’s a young professional with the mindset of giving back. She’s soft-spoken, but has a lot to offer; she says words of wisdom when she speaks.”

Poovey has embraced her adopted city through her social enterprise. As a Texas native, she says she loves the city at the foot of Pikes Peak.

“I loved the small-town feel; it still feels quaint, even though it’s a city,” she said.

Opened three years ago, Camino specializes in Ashiatsu massage, a technique where the therapist holds on to a bar and massages clients with her feet — it’s something that Poovey says makes her massage business stand out from the others.

So far, the company is exceeding her expectations, with 60 percent growth last year. She won a silver award for Best Massage Therapist for two years in a row and second place for Best Holistic Practitioner by the Colorado Springs Independent.

But her work extends beyond the massage table, Ross said. The two started the Crush Social Club together to give young businesswomen in Colorado Springs a chance to develop mutual support for projects and business practices.

“It was started to find other peer-to-peer mentors in starting businesses and like-minded women to collaborate in engaging the community,” said Ross.

More than 100 women attended the first meeting. Now Poovey hopes not only to support the women who are a part of the group, but also educate them about best business practices and give them access to other resources and organizations in the city.

“I really just love empowering women and showing them that they can start a business and run it successfully,” said Poovey. “Sometimes, business owners feel they can’t get involved, but getting involved is a great thing to do.”