2017 Rising Stars: Andrea Dubbert

Andrea Dubbert has a rare combination of competencies — she blends the soul of an artist with the mind of a businesswoman to make a palpable impact on the community.

Dubbert grew up in the Detroit area and moved to Virginia to attend Roanoke College. After graduating, she attended art school in San Francisco and began working in architecture — although she remained an active artist until her kids came along.

While working in the Bay Area, Dubbert focused on the concepts of sustainability, placemaking and community impact as they relate to the world of design, while working as business development director for K2A Architecture + Interiors. In 2015, she was recruited by Nunn Construction in Colorado Springs to serve as the firm’s first business development director.

Since moving to the Springs, Dubbert’s passions for sustainability and creativity have served her well in informing the community about Nunn’s projects — essentially bringing the firm into a new era.

During Dubbert’s time at the company, she’s led the 34-year-old Colorado Springs firm through a rebranding process that included the launch of a new website and a bolstered recognition of the company’s name throughout the community. She also became the company’s business development director in October.

“Andrea has brought her strong communication and leadership skills to the Colorado marketplace to improve Nunn Construction’s business development and marketing department while promoting our community commitments,” said Nunn Construction Chairman Ray Nunn. “She has a strong passion for building projects that matter to our community, the arts, the environment and education.

“She has modernized our image as a general contractor in Colorado Springs,” he continued. “With our new brand, Nunn continues to improve upon our many years of building projects that matter within our communities.”

Dubbert, who is married with two children (a 2-year-old boy and 4-year-old girl), said she has enjoyed familiarizing herself with the community — both personally and professionally — and that it’s one that has more to offer than she first thought.

“The scene here is more diverse than some may let on,” she said. “It is also very community-oriented, and folks are supportive of each other; peer-to-peer, and from a mentoring level as well. It seems like there is a growing number of people who are investing themselves and their talents to build the future of Colorado Springs; one that provides personal and professional opportunities, with a social consciousness.”

Dubbert said that when she isn’t working, she likes to stay connected to the local arts community and enjoys the First Friday Art Walks in downtown Colorado Springs. In the summer, she said you can find her and her husband camping and exploring Colorado’s many mountain lakes and hot springs.

“We like to go hiking around Garden of the Gods, and especially walking up to Rock Ledge Ranch to see the animals, hiking Red Rock Canyon and going to the shops and parks in downtown Colorado Springs and Old Colorado City,” she said. “I like the outdoor concerts in Manitou and occasionally catch a show at the Black Sheep with my husband.”