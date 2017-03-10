Springs brings trampoline trend to city

To most people, 15,000 square feet of trampoline would seem excessive — but not to the owners of Springs Trampoline Park.

The business, which opened in June 2014 to great fanfare from the city’s youngest demographic, was formed in 2013 after the meeting of four men who sought to diversify the Colorado Springs recreation scene.

“When the four of us got together, my three partners had the idea to open up a trampoline park,” said Denny Meredith, managing partner and head rugby coach at the Air Force Academy. “We looked at the demographics in town, we looked at different locations and we started assessing some of the risks.”

Their ultimate determination was that the city was lacking access to indoor trampoline parks, a growing national trend.

“The industry has grown from around 100 trampoline parks to probably around 500 to 700 trampoline parks around the U.S. in the past few years,” said General Manager Isaac Brandon.

It was a familiar concept to one of the partners, who already had successfully opened his own trampoline park in another city, so Meredith said the four began working to make it a reality in Colorado Springs.

“We started looking for something with about 30,000 square feet and ended up working with [Craddock Commercial Real Estate] to secure the location we have now,” he said. “We thought this would be a great place as things begin to pick up in the area.”

The location was a long-abandoned former K-Mart near the intersection of Airport Road and South Circle Drive. The building met their criteria (including its size), so the team signed a lease and started the months-long process of outfitting the space with family-friendly draws.

“It was designed with three different sport courts, a main court and a stunt area,” Brandon said. “From there, it has seen good success and we have found that our clientele is changing — they want more than just trampolines.”

Meredith said sales have grown 30 percent every month for the past year, which has inspired Springs to continue expanding its offerings. The building now has nearly 80 trampolines and has added several new features, including a “ninja warrior course” that Brandon said is a new favorite among adventurous young ’uns.

The owners also recently removed the least popular trampoline course in the building to make room for an arcade and toddler-friendly play area.

The company’s target demographic is children ages 9-12, Brandon said, making their target advertising demographic mothers aged 26-36. And they’ve been quite successful in reaching that market, as 50 percent of their business is made up of kids’ birthday parties, while the rest comes from walk-in visits and events such as “Cosmic Parties,” which are geared for a slightly older clientele.

There is no minimum or maximum age limit for jumpers, although children are required to be able to walk and jump without assistance.

“We had an 86-year-old grandmother bouncing on our trampolines,” Brandon said. “She had a great time jumping onto the airbag — she was hootin’ and hollerin’ the whole way.”

Although Brandon said the company competes with any business with birthday party facilities, its direct competitors in Colorado Springs are Sky Zone and smaller trampoline gyms such as Trampoline World.

But the business takes a different approach to the art of jumping than instructional gyms, which often offer one-on-one service. Instead, Springs offers an approach that lends itself to what they call “open play and open jump,” in which jumpers are given 20-minute sessions with a “facilitator” for every 24 people in order to supervise, monitor and enforce rules, Brandon said.

“We want to continue our tradition of family-friendly entertainment in southern Colorado Springs,” Brandon said. “We want to continue offering good customer service and to continue adding attractions.”

Brandon said that the maximum capacity for the building is 444, and 150 people are allowed to be jumping or in line at a given time — caps that are easily met between 1-4 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays.

“On those two days, we are at maximum capacity the entire time,” Brandon said.

The weekdays, however, move at a slower pace, allowing the business to offer customers better service and one-on-one attention.

Brandon, the company’s only full-time worker, said that the business employs 35 to 45 part-time staff (depending on the season) who tend to be high school and college students.

As far as future growth goes, Meredith said that he wants to continue to focus on operations at Springs — although he wouldn’t rule out expansion to other locations.

“We’ve got great entertainment value, and the word of mouth has definitely spread,” he said. “We’re really listening to our customers and trying to figure out what they want to see, but at some point I think we’d seriously consider expanding.”

Meredith said he has been approached by parties interested in having another of his facilities located in Pueblo and in Denver, but he said that his focus is on the Colorado Springs facility — for now.

“We want to concentrate on serving the customers we have in Colorado Springs.”