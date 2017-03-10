How to attract and retain talent in tech

After 17 years in the information technology staffing industry, I’ve seen cutthroat competition between companies vying for talent, then struggling to retain employees. For years, IT has been a dominant industry for new hires and, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor, IT jobs will increase 22 percent by 2020.

In Colorado, the unemployment rate is 4.2 percent; in the IT sector, it’s 2.4 percent. A recent article on Monster.com stated that the cybersecurity unemployment rate is zero. Locally, many companies have funding approval and government contracts but cannot find the talent. What can be done to improve your recruitment and retention?

Competitive salary and benefits

While a higher salary might be obvious, it’s worth bringing up. If the difference between being able to hire or retain an employee is an additional 20 percent salary increase per year, it could be time to look at your bottom line. How many opportunities have you passed up because you didn’t have the staff to handle the increased bandwidth? If you plan to stack the odds in your favor, it may be worthwhile to offer a signing bonus in addition to a competitive salary.

As a recruiter, I see many companies lament their inability to find qualified people — yet these companies aren’t offering bonuses, 401k matches and other standard amenities. These are basic benefits; you shouldn’t expect to attract good employees without them.

Work-life balance

Does your company offer flexible work schedules? If not, you’re missing out on attracting top talent, especially Millennials, who see this as a must-have rather than a special privilege. Are you strategic in your decision-making? If your company takes the we’ll-do-more-with-less attitude, this will lead to employee burnout and increased attrition rates in an industry where employee turnover is high enough already. By offering flexibility and work-from-home options, your employees will be healthier, happier and more productive.

Train your current employees

If you’re looking for a specific skill set that’s hard to obtain, why not train your current employees to develop new skills? Most employees would be eager to learn — and you already know they are reliable and hardworking. Looking for someone with a specific hot new skill set such as Microsoft Lync can be counterproductive. Rather than searching for months, pay to have employees trained in Lync and earn higher revenues with those capabilities.

Offer career advancement

If your company doesn’t offer additional career prospects, upwardly mobile employees will soon migrate. More than three-quarters of engineers would leave their current company for career advancement, according to Workforce.com. Even if it means offering additional training or creating new positions for high-potential employees, the costs associated with retaining existing employees will benefit the whole organization.

Create an environment in which people want to stay

A recent Workforce.com article stated that more than half of engineers would take a job for less money if they liked the culture of the company. Culture has only a little to do with the snacks you provide and a lot more to do with encouraging a positive, collaborative and high-energy environment (beginning at the top). To gain loyalty, show appreciation and encourage employees. Provide opportunities for training and mentoring; spontaneous fun in the office (when was the last time you brought in breakfast burritos for the team?); planned employee volunteer days; Friday happy hours; and regular check-ins with employees to see if their needs are being met and they feel fully supported by their peers and upper management.

Ask engineers to help recruit staff

Now that your engineers and tech staff are happy and plan to stay with your company, ask them to assist you in recruitment efforts. Happy employees are happy to oblige. Most software engineers tend to find new jobs through online job sites (71 percent). But nearly two thirds said that social media outreach from other engineers is also an effective way to learn about opportunities, according to Glassdoor. It could also be helpful to host a meet-up at your company for prospective employees to mingle with current engineers and ask them questions.

Statistical motivation

TinyPulse, an employee-engagement company, states that 25 percent of employees would leave their current jobs for only a 10-percent raise. Across all industries, employee tenure has lowered slightly to 4.2 years (Bureau of Labor Statistics). But in the technology industry, turnover has increased each year since 2012 and tenure hovers around three years, according to employee engagement community Hppy.

Savvy employers offer perks and maintain a friendly culture. Training and hiring a new employee can cost as much as an annual salary, so even smaller businesses should seriously consider increasing compensation, offering perks, flexible hours, training opportunities and mentors to attract and retain employees.

Graym Sutz is branch director of Blackstone Staffing Services in downtown Colorado Springs and has 17 years of national IT technical recruiting, sales and management experience. Sutz has a Bachelor of Science degree in business and service management from UCCS.