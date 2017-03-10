American Airlines announces flights from COS

When it rains it pours, and Colorado Springs Airport has found itself in the middle of a torrential downpour.

The airport announced today that, beginning July 5, American Airlines will launch nonstop, twice-daily, year-round service to Chicago O’Hare International Airport from COS.

This comes on the heels of Tuesday’s announcement that Frontier Airlines will soon offer air service to seven new destinations from COS — bringing its total to 10 routes for nonstop service.

“It’s been a fantastic week for new air service announcements at the Colorado Springs Airport, and an exciting time for our citizens,” said Colorado Springs Mayor John Suthers in a news release. “We are very pleased with the continued growth at the airport and we appreciate the expanding service commitments of our partner airlines. In order to make these routes successful and continue this positive expansion, I encourage everyone in southern Colorado to ‘look before you book’ and fly COS whenever possible.”

“This added service is a great indicator of the upward trajectory COS is on and will provide our passengers with fantastic nonstop and connection opportunities through American’s world-class hub in Chicago. American has been a long standing carrier at COS and we appreciate their continued support of this community with these added flights,” said Colorado Springs Airport Aviation Director Greg Phillips in the release.

This new service will be operated on a dual-class, 70-seat CRJ-700 aircraft including six first class and 64 main cabin seats. Customers can enjoy inflight Wi-Fi, and food and beverage service.

During a Tuesday press conference at the airport, Frontier Airlines CEO Barry Biffle announced that the Denver-based carrier will soon offer nonstop flights to Los Angeles, San Diego, San Francisco, Chicago and Washington, D.C. beginning this summer, as well as flights to Fort Myers and Tampa beginning this fall.

Suthers on Tuesday said that traffic at the Colorado Springs Airport was up 10.6 percent in 2016.

Frontier currently offers Colorado Springs nonstop service to Las Vegas, Orlando and Phoenix.

Daily COS-ORD Service Schedule (all times local)

AA 3002

Departs COS at 7:25 a.m.

Arrives at ORD at 11 a.m.

AA 2897

Departs COS at 12:15 p.m.

Arrives at ORD at 3:50 p.m.

AA 2897

Departs ORD at 9:50 a.m.

Arrives at COS at 11:31 a.m.

AA 3007

Departs ORD at 4:35 p.m.

Arrives at COS at 6:16 p.m.

Tickets can be purchased on aa.com beginning Sunday, March 12.