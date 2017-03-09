Charleston: Clemson invests in wind research

CHARLESTON, S.C. — Closed in 1996, remnants of the once-bustling Charleston Navy Base remain behind: old barges, rusty equipment.

But in place of the huge buildings designed for ship and boat maintenance are two buildings: the Zucker Family Graduate Education Center and the Energy Innovation Center — both operated by Clemson University. Both house graduate-level education opportunities in mechanical, electrical and systems engineering. Designed to grow the region’s technical workforce, the graduate center opened in October. It’s airy space and modern furniture house 40 graduate students working with state-of-the-art equipment for computer-aided design, information technology and other high-tech career fields.

The Zucker Family center is focused on innovations in design, engineering and computer science. With the latest graphic design computers, work stations, virtual reality machines and a 40-seat theater students in master’s and doctoral courses can design with claymation, a green screen that literally fills a room and a “quiet room” where they can connect with professors at the main campus. The building uses wood reclaimed from the 1942-era buildings throughout, a classic mixture of old and modern.

Serious research that can aid future alternative energy development goes on in the building just across the parking lot. That’s where Curtiss Fox, director of the Duke Energy Electrical Grid Research Innovation and Development, is in charge of research designed to create the latest in wind turbine technology. The center’s focus is narrow: It tests the huge turbines used in wind generation for worst-case scenarios in nature. And it tests them again, and again — finding where the system is weak and conducting research to fix design flaws.

The goal: To meet stringent global electrical standards by moving testing scenarios into a controlled environment. Because of the size and scale of the wind turbines, most testing could only be done in the field. The Clemson research facility changes that, making more accurate testing available, with the overall goal to increase reliability and lower the cost of alternative energy.

It all started in 2009, when the Clemson Energy Innovation Center received a $45 million grant from the Department of Energy for wind energy research. The grant was the largest in Clemson’s history, and the largest for wind research made by the DoE. The school had to match the grant, and raised $53 million in state and private money to build out the facility.

Eight years later, the facility is operating — and researching how to make turbines even larger to manufacture large, off shore wind farms. Already huge, Fox says the blades for these larger turbines could equal the length of a football field.

“Maybe even two football fields,” he said.

And that means manufacturing machines to build those large turbines that had never been built before, and then figuring out if the larger parts work the same.

“We know how to make bolts,” he said. “But these are huge — many times over. What do we make them out of? How long will they last?”

And the center does more than just test wind turbines and ease the way to get new innovation to market. The Duke Energy eGRID can simulate any electrical grid in the world, Foxx said. With 15 megawatts of electricity, the eGRID provides research and testing far beyond what any single company can do, Foxx said.

Colorado Springs Business Journal Editor & COO Amy Gillentine Sweet is reporting from the Regional Leaders Trip in Charleston, S.C.