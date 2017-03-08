Sienkiewicz becomes CNE executive director

The Colorado Springs-based Center for Nonprofit Excellence has appointed Abby Sienkiewicz as its new executive director.

Sienkiewicz has been involved with CNE for more than 10 years and most recently served as interim executive director following last year’s departure of longtime leader Dave Somers, who had served as executive director since 2009.

Originally from the Detroit area, Sienkiewicz moved to Colorado in 2006 and worked in the nonprofit sector for AmeriCorps, which is how she became involved with CNE. She worked as program coordinator for La Foret Conference & Retreat Center in Black Forest and as executive director of FutureSelf before going to work for CNE as program director in January 2012. She became deputy director of CNE in July 2014 and served in that position until becoming the interim executive in November 2016.

“When you have passion and talent within your organization, naming a new leader becomes easy,” said Susan Davies, who chairs CNE’s board. “Abby seamlessly moved from Deputy Director to Interim Director of CNE and has quickly proved to members of the board that she is the right choice, said Davies. “Abby and her staff have a vision for CNE that will propel our sector to new heights.”

Sienkiewicz graduated in 2005 from Western Michigan University and received her Bachelor of Science degree in family studies and holistic health care.