Frontier announces 7 new flights out of COS

Frontier Airlines announced Tuesday morning that it will soon offer air service to seven new destinations from the Colorado Springs Airport — bringing its total to 10 routes for nonstop service from the Pikes Peak region.

During a press conference at the airport, Frontier Airlines CEO Barry Biffle announced that the Denver-based carrier will soon offer nonstop flights to Los Angeles, San Diego, San Francisco, Chicago and Washington, D.C. beginning this summer, as well as flights to Fort Myers and Tampa beginning this fall.

Biffle said that, if all goes well, Frontier will continue to consider adding additional air service out of Colorado Springs.

Greg Phillips, director of aviation at Colorado Springs Airport, said that “this is the largest addition of service since [Western Pacific Airlines] was here 20 years ago.”

As part of the announcement, Frontier will offer introductory rates for these new flights starting as low as $29.

“For small regional airports, attaining air service is a challenging task,” said Colorado Springs Mayor John Suthers. “Today is another very special day in Colorado Springs and all of southern Colorado … with the continued expansion of Frontier.”

Suthers said that traffic at the Colorado Springs Airport was up 10.6 percent in 2016, which he attributed in part to Frontier’s decision last April to resume service at the airport after leaving three years prior.

“With increased air service and a growing number of destinations … people are finding more and more that they don’t need to drive to Denver,” he said.

Frontier currently offers Colorado Springs nonstop service to Las Vegas, Orlando and Phoenix.

Following is a summary of the new service:

COLORADO SPRINGS (COS) – CHICAGO O’HARE (ORD)

F9 954 Depart COS: 6:05 a.m. Arrive ORD 9:42 a.m.

F9 955 Depart ORD: 10:30 a.m. Arrive COS: 12:18 p.m.

Frequency: Daily

Aircraft: Airbus A319

Service Start: June 12, Seasonal

COLORADO SPRINGS (COS) – LOS ANGELES (LAX)

F9 953 Depart COS: 5:55 p.m. Arrive LAX: 7:36 p.m.

F9 952 Depart LAX: 8:20 p.m. Arrive COS: 11:36 p.m.

Frequency: Monday, Wednesday, Friday, Saturday

Aircraft: Airbus A319

Service Start: June 12, Seasonal

COLORADO SPRINGS (COS) – SAN DIEGO (SAN)

F9 967 Depart COS: 10:35 a.m. Arrive SAN: 11:48 a.m.

F9 966 Depart SAN: 11:25 a.m. Arrive COS: 2:42 p.m.

Frequency: Daily

Aircraft: Airbus A320

Service Start: July 10, Seasonal

COLORADO SPRINGS (COS) – SAN FRANCISCO (SFO)

F9 959 Depart COS: 5:55 p.m. Arrive SFO: 7:39 p.m.

F9 958 Depart SFO: 8:20 p.m. Arrive COS: 11:58 p.m.

Frequency: Thursday, Sunday

Aircraft: Airbus A319

Service Start: June 11, Seasonal

F9 691 Depart COS: 1:15 p.m. Arrive SFO: 2:59 p.m.

F9 960 Depart SFO: 3:45 p.m. Arrive COS: 7:23 p.m.

Frequency: Tuesday

Aircraft: Airbus A319

Service Start: June 13, Seasonal

COLORADO SPRINGS (COS) – WASHINGTON-DULLES (IAD)

F9 962 Depart COS: 3:35 p.m. Arrive IAD: 8:54 p.m.

F9 963 Depart IAD: 7:50 a.m. Arrive COS: 9:44 a.m.

Frequency: Daily

Aircraft: Airbus A320

Service Start: July 10, Seasonal