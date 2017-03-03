City could lead in cyber manufacturing

Why shouldn’t Colorado Springs lead the nation in cyber manufacturing?

Imagine this: an advanced Colorado community that boasts digital connectivity among its manufacturers, similar to Amazon’s own distribution systems. But it is cyber-secure via a Colorado Springs project called COS Cyber Manufacturing Enterprise. This Colorado network will improve security and cultivate new ideas that would foster innovation.

The U.S. manufacturing sector is on the brink of reinvention, regaining lost opportunity and opening new frontiers in fresh, innovative businesses. Collaboration and strategic partnerships among federal and state authorities with commercial and industrial businesses will give small- and medium-sized manufacturers the boost required to compete. This renaissance of manufacturing will give Colorado Springs and the United States the leading edge as a result of fluctuations in the economic engine. Traditional, limited-use manufacturing plants require capital-intensive investments (a large physical plant) that can quickly become outdated. To compete, manufacturers need to provide more responsive, less costly processes, which in turn will create opportunities for a more highly trained workforce. This initiative will position Colorado as a leader in the development of a new industry approach to cyber-secure manufacturing in which high-quality products can be customized and delivered locally with the cost structure of a mass-manufactured product.

The Cyber Advanced Manufacturing Initiative will transform manufacturing into a “cloud-based service” to produce high-value components by combining cyber and information technology with adaptive manufacturing technologies (for example, 3D printing). The initiative will develop a network of small- and medium-scale businesses spread across the state accessing an intelligent, centralized database of manufacturing “applications.” Similar to how a company’s branch offices electronically access a corporate office document and tailor it to optimize its impact on local customers, this initiative creates a distributed, virtual manufacturing ecosystem with the capability to translate clients’ needs into a product that can be immediately produced locally. To grow this capability, the initiative will also include workforce training and a knowledge development structure for the intelligent applications. This is manufacturing “when you need it, where you need it and how you need it.”

Colorado Springs can become the leading community along with more than 170 industry, academic and government partners via the Digital Manufacturing Design Innovation Institute in Goose Island, Chicago — leading the conversation that the Department of Defense should prioritize securing manufacturing’s cyber processes. The growing cyberthreat to industry and public sector organizations requires a sustained and coordinated effort to combat it. Reported cyberattacks have grown by 600 percent since 2010, and in 2014 manufacturing was targeted with the greatest volume of spear-phishing attacks of any sector. Given current trends in advanced manufacturing, no other area of focus could deliver the greatest economic impact for manufacturing or demands such urgent attention as a matter of national security. The cyberthreat is real, and the digital thread magnifies that threat.

The digital thread connects sensors, machines and IT systems throughout the value chain to an unprecedented degree, and the resulting aggregation and analysis of data is enabling faster and more efficient manufacturing processes.

The heightened threat of cyberattacks in manufacturing has been reinforced by DMDII’s industry membership base. In April 2015, DMDII industry membership characterized cybersecurity readiness: “On a scale of 1 to 100, we are at a 0.0001.” According to one of DMDII’s Tier 1 industry partners, large original equipment manufacturers are not taking necessary precautions. Even when companies have the resources to address manufacturing cybersecurity, no effective mechanism exists to support the dissemination of information and best practices among groups. Furthermore, organizations often avoid collaboration because they don’t want to lose proprietary data and competitive advantage.

If companies of all sizes connect machine tools to the internet to provide supplier transparency and predictive analytics, organizations will have to address cybersecurity in a much deeper and more meaningful way. In 2014, when approximately 2 billion people connected online, the internet contributed about $1.7 trillion to global GDP. The impact when 50 billion smart machines — deployed across factory floors, through supply chains, and in consumers’ hands — can connect with one another, could prove to be even greater. The potential threat and impact of successful security breaches tied to deployment of the digital thread necessitate a proactive approach to ensuring that advances in cybersecurity technology maintain pace.

This is something the Springs can lead nationally, a similar mission to the National Cybersecurity Center.

Tony Feltman is the president and owner of Spire Manufacturing Solutions and is a member of the Southern Colorado Advanced Manufacturing Alliance.