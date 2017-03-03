BBB announces PRISM Awards winners

Better Business Bureau of Southern Colorado and Vectra Bank co-presented the PRISM Awards — a community celebration of social impact businesses and social entrepreneurs — Friday evening at The Carter Payne.

Referred to as the fourth sector, social impact is the outcome of a mission-driven business or a business with a higher purpose that uses the economic engine of capitalism to affect positive social change while making a profit and sustaining oneself.

The winners were:

Social Impact Business of the Year

Blue Star Recyclers

Social Impact Startup of the Year

Who Gives a SCRAP

Social Entrepreneur of the Year

Tyler Peoples (chef, Springs Rescue Mission/Mission Catering)

The PRISM Awards was co-presented by BBB and Vectra Bank, along with sponsors Springs Rescue Mission, Colorado Springs Independent, Blue Star Recyclers, Center for Nonprofit Excellence, Pikes Peak Small Business Development Center, AM 740 KVOR, The Carter Payne, Blakely + Company, 365 Grand Club and Elite Auto Salon.

Food and beverages during the event were provided by social impact businesses Common Cause Catering, Local Relic, Mission Catering, Seeds Community Café and social entrepreneur Chef Brent Beavers.

The complete list of finalists included:

Social Impact Business of the Year

Blue Star Recyclers

Pikes Peak Habitat for Humanity ReStore

Springs Rescue Mission, Mission Catering

Social Impact Startup of the Year

Kids on Bikes, The Pedal Station

TSC Counseling

Who Gives a SCRAP

Social Entrepreneur of the Year

Tyler Peoples

Lisa Tessarowicz

Judges for the PRISM Awards included: