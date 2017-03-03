BBB announces PRISM Awards winners

Better Business Bureau of Southern Colorado and Vectra Bank co-presented the PRISM Awards — a community celebration of social impact businesses and social entrepreneurs — Friday evening at The Carter Payne.
Referred to as the fourth sector, social impact is the outcome of a mission-driven business or a business with a higher purpose that uses the economic engine of capitalism to affect positive social change while making a profit and sustaining oneself.
The winners were:
Social Impact Business of the Year
- Blue Star Recyclers
Social Impact Startup of the Year
- Who Gives a SCRAP
Social Entrepreneur of the Year
- Tyler Peoples (chef, Springs Rescue Mission/Mission Catering)
The PRISM Awards was co-presented by BBB and Vectra Bank, along with sponsors Springs Rescue Mission, Colorado Springs Independent, Blue Star Recyclers, Center for Nonprofit Excellence, Pikes Peak Small Business Development Center, AM 740 KVOR, The Carter Payne, Blakely + Company, 365 Grand Club and Elite Auto Salon.
Food and beverages during the event were provided by social impact businesses Common Cause Catering, Local Relic, Mission Catering, Seeds Community Café and social entrepreneur Chef Brent Beavers.
The complete list of finalists included:
Social Impact Business of the Year
- Blue Star Recyclers
- Pikes Peak Habitat for Humanity ReStore
- Springs Rescue Mission, Mission Catering
Social Impact Startup of the Year
- Kids on Bikes, The Pedal Station
- TSC Counseling
- Who Gives a SCRAP
Social Entrepreneur of the Year
- Tyler Peoples
- Lisa Tessarowicz
Judges for the PRISM Awards included:
- Jonathan Liebert, CEO and executive director of BBB of Southern Colorado
- Shawn Gullixson, vice president of Vectra Bank
- George Reed, dean of UCCS School of Public Affairs
- Thayer Tutt, president & chief investment officer, El Pomar Foundation
- Ted Stolberg, chief executive officer of Beanstalk Foundation
- Margaret Casart, chief operating officer of Beanstalk Foundation
- Jacob Eichengreen, executive director of The Quad Innovation Partnership
- Aikta Marcoulier, executive director, Pikes Peak Small Business Development Center