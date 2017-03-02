Aimee Cox to become CEO of Community Health Partnership

The Colorado Springs-based Community Health Partnership announced Wednesday that it has hired Aimee Cox as the organization’s CEO, effective April 3.

“I am honored and excited to announce Aimee Cox as our new CEO,” Jeff Martin, chair of CHP’s Board of Directors, said in the announcement. “With Aimee’s wealth of experience and successful history of community involvement, we are well poised to advance our mission.”

Cox is currently the community development manager for the city of Colorado Springs, a position she has filled since July 2014. She will take over for Carol Bruce-Fritz, who has been the CEO for CHP since 2010.

“I have had an exceptional career with the City of Colorado Springs working on important community projects,” Cox said in the announcement. “I am especially proud of our recent work to prevent and end homelessness.”

Cox first went to work for the city in 1992 as a technical assistant for the Center for Community Development & Design at UCCS, according to her resumé. Since then, she has worked for Youth Volunteer Corps of America, El Paso County Parks and Leisure Services and in a variety of positions for the city. She also served as a Manitou Springs City Council member and mayor pro tem from 2008 to 2012.

She currently serves as commissioner for the El Paso County Housing Authority and as a governing board member for Pikes Peak Continuum of Care. Previously, she served on the City of Manitou Springs Parks and Recreation Advisory Board (1998-2007), the Pikes Peak Regional Building Department Advisory Committee (2009-2011) and as vice chair of the COPPeR (Cultural Office of the Pikes Peak Region) Board of Directors.

She received as Bachelor of Arts degree in sociology and communication from UCCS in 1994 and a Master of Arts degree in sociology from UCCS in 2003.

The Business Journal was unable to reach Cox for comment by time of publication.