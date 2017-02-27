2017 COS CEO: David Kast

Join the COS CEO Roundtable with David Kast! Click Here!

For David Kast, accounting is a family business. His dad was an accountant, so when he was in school at Colorado State University, he decided that accounting was a good way to make sure he always had a job. After graduating, he worked at what is now DeLoitte, and he has been in Colorado Springs ever since.

He founded Stockman, Kast, Ryan + Co. in 1995 — and is preparing, he says, to turn the firm over to the next generation of accountants, leaving them a company with a reputation for fairness, accuracy and valuable ethics.

What’s the best advice you’ve received?

It came from my dad. He said, ‘No matter what you do, try to be the best you can be. Don’t take shortcuts, and be very open about what you do and how you do it.’

The second came from accountant Marvin Strait: ‘Don’t ever do anything that if your mom read it on the front page of the newspaper, she’d be embarrassed.’

How have you failed?

Everybody’s failed at something. I guess my biggest failing is to underestimate what people wanted, or not being able to identify what they wanted. I can research all day long what I think they want, but it’s not meaningful unless it falls in line with their expectations. I’ve learned to set aside preconceived ideas of what needs to be done. It’s coming up with an answer before you know what the question is — that’s one of my biggest failings.

What’s something about you that might surprise people?

I’m a heli-skier. I’ve been doing it for 25 years, taking a helicopter into the remote mountains to ski. I usually go in Canada; it’s quite an experience. When you’re doing it the first few times, you can hardly believe where you are and what you’re doing. And half the fun is the helicopter ride — it’s just so beautiful.

I also played on the CSU rugby team. We were invited to the national championship and made it to the semifinals against Louisiana State University. We always said that if we didn’t win the game, we’d at least win the party.

What risks have you taken?

Accounting isn’t as risk-averse as you might think. When you first start out, you take anyone as a client — and that can get you into trouble because of the client’s activities. Now, clients get reviewed. We need to know that they are good members of the community. We’ve had clients that were dropped, and some that we decided not to work with, due to their unethical behavior.

It’s fun — and we still take risks, but it’s different now. We work with our clients to grow their business — we take that risk with them.

What are your biggest challenges?

People. It’s always people. All our assets walk out the door every night. We invest in our people. We’re working with a new generation — and they are different. It’s energizing — they’re smart, they work hard. But they want a balanced life. When I started it was all about work. They want to have fun; they want to work hard too.

What are the secrets to your success?

To a fault, I’ve always taken a hands-off approach. We hire people to work here, and we assign a task. We expect them to do the work. I do have an open door policy, but I want them to stub their toes, to figure it out. We have a new CEO here now and we’re working on a succession plan. We’ve selected the very best people for the job, and then we turn them loose on a project.

What’s your leadership philosophy?

My job is to empower our staff with the tools to get the job done — and then let them do it. We provide training, the technical ability to do their job. So then we let them do it. We see where they are; we provide insight. Also, I hire people who are smarter than I am.

How has accounting changed?

It used to be just filling out tax paperwork, audit paperwork. Now, you have to build a relationship with the client; you have to get to know them, what they do. Then you have to use your skills and knowledge to help them grow in the future. That’s what sets this firm apart. And we have the most fascinating client base; it runs the gamut.

Do you have advice for people starting out in the field?

I tell them don’t expect to sit in a back room and push numbers around. That’s not what accounting is. You can leave all that to the machines. You have to learn to ask the right questions to help the client be more profitable, serve more people, be more efficient in what they do. I’m not sure they teach that in business schools. I don’t think they teach what actually happens on the job — all the interaction with people.

