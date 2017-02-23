New leadership for CSBJ

It was easy to fill departing CSBJ Publisher Jen Furda’s shoes. All we had to do was promote three talented insiders and bring in two media and advertising heavyweights.

With Furda leaving next week to become chief operating officer at the National Cybersecurity Center, the revamped CSBJ team is as follows:

• CSBJ veteran Amy Gillentine Sweet will add the COO duties to her current job as editor. Mississippi-native Sweet, a University of Memphis journalism graduate, relocated here a dozen years ago.

Sweet, a multi-award-winning journalist with more than 25 years’ experience writing and editing for newspapers in Tennessee, Georgia, North Carolina, Missouri, Texas and Virginia, served as associate editor and reporter for CSBJ from 2005 to 2012. She then worked as strategic communications manager as an Apogee Engineering contractor at the Air Force Academy before returning as CSBJ’s editor nearly two years ago.

“Amy will now oversee all aspects of our business and military papers, except for sales,” said Executive Editor Ralph Routon. “Her responsibilities will include circulation, design, events, finance and promotion as well as our print and digital editorial offerings.”

“Amy’s got newsprint [and digital electrons] in her blood,” added Colorado Publishing House Chairman John Weiss. “She will do a superb job in not just maintaining but building on the foundation that Jen created.”

“The Business Journal is a vital part of the business community — reflecting its successes and its challenges,” Sweet said. “We will continue to help catalyze an informed dialogue within our region to facilitate sustainable economic development and strong employment opportunities.”

• Jeff Moore is our new director of advertising for CSBJ as well as our three on-base papers that serve Fort Carson, Peterson Air Force Base and Schriever Air Force Base. Moore has excelled in the local ad market, serving the past 15 years in senior executive positions with the Colorado Springs Independent, The Gazette and Lamar Outdoor Advertising.

• Taking over day-to-day operations of the CSBJ’s newsroom, Bryan Grossman moves up to become our new managing editor. A graduate of CU-Boulder as well as Mitchell High School, Grossman joined the paper three years ago as a reporter and was promoted to digital editor in 2016. In the past, he served as managing editor of the Tri-Lakes Tribune and the Pikes Peak Courier View.

“Bryan is an award-winning reporter and editor who grew up here and has the pulse of the Colorado Springs business community,” Routon said. “With support from Amy and the rest of the staff, Bryan will take our already superb editorial operations to new heights.”

• Helen Robinson will be promoted to reporter as soon as we find someone to take over her Book of Lists duties, including compiling The List each week. Robinson, originally from Australia, has contributed small business and other features since joining the CSBJ early in 2016.

“I earned my journalism degree at The University of Queensland and worked for several papers … before establishing the first news bureau for The Robina Sun,” Robinson said. “It’s great to be back in the newsroom again with this outstanding team.”

• Lou Mellini, who recently “retired” after nearly four decades at KILO-FM and KRXP-FM, will come on board as a part-time senior adviser to the chairman of the board.

“Lou has been my friend, partner and mentor for more than two decades,” Weiss said. Mellini has served in leadership roles for the Colorado Springs Convention & Visitors Bureau, Colorado Springs Sports Corp., the Pikes Peak Chapter of the American Red Cross and the Fort Carson Mountain Post Historical Society.

“Lou knows this town better than almost anyone,” Weiss said. “He will work about one day a week helping us put out as well as make fires.”

On March 1, Furda will join the National Cybersecurity Center, founded late last year following Colorado Gov. John Hickenlooper’s vision to make our state and city the leader in this fast-growing sector.

“Jen Furda has made amazing strides in her four years at the Business Journal,” Weiss said. “She’s built a first class staff and a great newspaper. Jen, we miss you already … once you’ve solved America’s cybersecurity issues, we expect you to come on back.”

— John Weiss and Ralph Routon