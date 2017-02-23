Civic leaders aim to name theater for retiring chancellor

Civic leaders (and University of Colorado graduates) Sally and Kyle Hybl are heading a community effort to name the Ent Center for the Arts main stage theater in honor of UCCS Chancellor Emerita Pam Shockley-Zalabak.

In an announcement released yesterday evening, the Hybls cited Shockley-Zalabak’s tremendous impact on the university and the community during her 40 years of service.

“This venue speaks to Chancellor Emerita Shockley-Zalabak’s enduring vision that an innovative university and visionary arts community work together to create the kinds of communities in which people want to live,” the announcement said.

Soliciting gifts to the effort, community members were asked to “consider joining UCCS alumni, faculty, staff, and community members in making a gift of any size to the Shockley-Zalabak Theater Fund. When you give, you can also leave a comment of gratitude and farewell to Chancellor Emerita Shockley-Zalabak.”

All donors will be invited to attend a special dedication event for the Shockley-Zalabak Theater. A celebration is tentatively planned for January 2018.

Editor’s note: The headline to this story has been corrected to reflect the main stage may be named for Shockley-Zalabak, not the performing arts center.