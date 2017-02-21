Penrose-St. Francis among America’s 50 Best Hospitals for 10th consecutive year

Penrose-St. Francis Health Services was named a recipient of Healthgrades’ 2017 America’s 50 Best Hospitals Award today for the 10th consecutive year. The distinction places Penrose-St. Francis among only six hospitals (including the Mayo Clinic) in the nation and the only hospital in Colorado to receive the award the past 10 consecutive years. Penrose-St. Francis was ranked above the top 1 percent of more than 4,500 hospitals nationwide for its clinical performance as measured by Healthgrades, an online resource for comprehensive information about physician and hospitals.

“Transparency and accountability are fundamental to our mission and values at Penrose-St. Francis and Centura Health, and our patients should never have to compromise when it comes to getting the highest quality of health care possible,” said Margaret Sabin, president & CEO, Penrose-St. Francis Health Services and president, Centura Health South State Operating Group. “Being named one of ‘America’s 50 Best Hospitals’ by Healthgrades is a huge honor that strongly reaffirms our commitment to superior clinical quality and medical excellence is unwavering, and that our physicians and associates are fully dedicated to delivering world-class health care to our patients.”

From 2013-2015, patients treated in hospitals achieving Healthgrades America’s 50 Best Hospitals Award have, on average, had a 26.1 percent lower risk of dying than if they were treated in hospitals that did not receive this award, as measured across 19 rated conditions and procedures where mortality is the outcome, according to data provided by Penrose-St. Francis Health Services. If all other hospitals, as a group, had performed at the level of America’s 50 Best Hospitals Award recipients across these 19 procedures and conditions during the same period, an average of 176,473 lives could potentially have been saved. For example, patients treated at a hospital that has achieved the America’s 50 Best Hospitals Award had, on average, a 23.9 percent lower risk of dying during their hospital stay for stroke than if treated at a hospital that did not receive the award, according to Penrose-St. Francis.

“Receiving ‘America’s 50 Best Hospitals’ award for 10 consecutive years demonstrates that Penrose-St. Francis is able to attain better than expected outcomes across many different procedures and conditions and the expertise to sustain this exceptional level of clinical performance year after year,”said Chief Medical Officer Dr. David L. Dull, Penrose-St. Francis Health Services and Centura Health South State Operating Group. “Consumers are empowered by Healthgrades to choose their health care providers based on proven clinical outcomes, so people who choose Penrose-St. Francis can be confident that we have a proven track record for quality outcomes — patients treated at Penrose-St. Francis have an overall 25 percent lower mortality risk for 19 procedures and conditions when compared to other hospitals in the nation.”

“Our analysis shows that there is tremendous variation in clinical outcomes across hospitals, so we commend the recipients of the America’s 50 Best Hospitals Award for delivering exceptional quality care to their patients,” said Brad Bowman, chief medical officer, Healthgrades in a news release. “As consumers take a more active role in managing their own health, they can have confidence that health systems and hospitals that have achieved the America’s 50 Best Hospitals Award stand above the rest.”

The 50 recipients of the America’s 50 Best Hospitals Award are distinguished for overall clinical excellence across a broad spectrum of care. During the 2017 study period (2013-2015), these hospitals showed superior performance in clinical outcomes for patients in the Medicare population across at least 21 of 32 most common inpatient conditions and procedures — as measured by objective performance data such as risk-adjusted mortality and in-hospital complications. To learn more about how Healthgrades determines America’s 50 Best Hospitals Award recipients, visit healthgrades.com/quality.