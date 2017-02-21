City Center Series to host ‘New Urbanism Film Festival’

The second event of this year’s City Center Series — a program of the Colorado Springs Downtown Partnership — will be the “New Urbanism Film Festival,” focusing on how to make cities more livable and lovable for their residents.

The film festival, which is scheduled for 6 p.m. Feb. 27 at the Cornerstone Arts Center (Colorado College), will feature 90 minutes of short films that are intended to initiate a dialogue about how to improve the Colorado Springs community.

“New urbanism is not just about architecture or urban planning — it’s about making places livable,” said Downtown Partnership President and CEO Susan Edmondson. “More and more I see a desire in our community — not just in our downtown, but throughout – to make our city spaces as inviting and accessible as our incredible outdoor environment.”

The emcee for the event will be Warren Epstein, executive director of marketing and communications for Pikes Peak Community College. The event will also include commentary from several local leaders: Hannah Parsons, chief economic development officer of the Colorado Springs Chamber & EDC; Ryan Tefertiller, urban planning manager for Colorado Springs; Mattie Albert, assistant election manager for El Paso County; and John Olson, director of urban design and landscape for Altitude Land Consultants.

The film festival will include 10 films:

Built to Last

Denver ALMOST has One of the World’s Greatest Public Squares

Cerebral City

Urban Planning A-Z

Awesome Tampa Bay

Fresno Miracle

Ponzi Scheme

DTLA Street Futures

Utah Transit: Conservative State Builds Progressive Transit

Great Streets for LA

Tickets are $10 per event, or a series pass can be purchased for $30. Additional topics of this year’s series include Placemaking and Public Art March 7 and The RiNo Story (River North community in Denver) on April 4, which will also take place at the Cornerstone Arts Center.

This year’s series was kicked off Jan. 24 with a presentation by Gil Penalosa, founder of the internationally recognized Canada-based nonprofit organization 8 80 Cities.