Griffis/ Blessing adds another center to its portfolio

Besherit, LLC recently selected Griffis/Blessing as the commercial property services group to manage Mountain Shadows Professional Center at 5731 Silverstone Terrace.

The 23, 948-square-foot office building was built in 2000 and will be handled by Griffis/ Blessing Portfolio Manager Liz Seeger and portfolio assistant, Courtney Brunner, overseeing day-to-day operations at the northwest facility.

“This is a great opportunity for us to work with an owner new to the area and demonstrate how our management expertise can improve the quality of service for their tenants and the ownership,” said Richard K. Davidson, senior vice president, in a news release. “We truly appreciate the referral of our services from one of our current partners.”

Griffis/Blessing is headquartered in Colorado Springs and is the largest property manager of commercial and multifamily properties in southern Colorado. It manages more than 4 million square feet of commercial space and more than 9,300 apartment units across the Front Range.