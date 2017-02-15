Switchbacks sell naming rights to stadium

Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC announced Weidner Apartment Homes has purchased the naming rights to the Switchbacks Stadium, which is being rebranded as “Weidner Field.” Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed, but the contract will last through the 2019 season, according to Joel Huber, communications manager for the Switchbacks.

“Dean [Weidner] told me that Colorado Springs has a place in his heart, and once you come here you’ll want to come back,” said Greg Cerbana, Weidner Apartment Homes vice president- public relations, in a news release. “We’ve chosen to have our Weidner brand represented here and merged with the Switchbacks, thanks to the dramatic growth of soccer and the Switchbacks being a family organization. We are excited to be apart of this and the community as the Switchbacks work to bring a championship to Colorado Springs.”

The stadium that is now Weidner Field was originally built in 1985 in a joint effort between the United States Soccer Federation, the United States Olympic Committee and the city of Colorado Springs. The intent was to host US International matches and higher level competitive events.

On June 14, 2014 the Colorado Springs City Council approved an agreement with the Switchbacks that gave the new USL franchise a 10-year lease on the site. The Switchbacks FC performed a $3 million in renovations at the stadium, creating a 5,000-seat venue, press box, enhanced sports lighting, suite seating, locker rooms, administrative offices, concessions and public Wi-Fi. The Switchbacks continued improvements for 2016 by adding an LED display.

The Switchbacks will kickoff the 2017 USL campaign at the Tulsa Roughnecks March 25 before returning to Weidner Field for their home opener on April 1 against Oklahoma City Energy FC.