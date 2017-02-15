40th Annual Presidents’ Day Hockey Tournament this weekend

The Colorado Springs Amateur Hockey Association is hosting the 40th annual Presidents’ Day Hockey Tournament Feb. 17-20. The tournament is one of the longest running and most successful tournaments of its kind in North America.

There will be 81 total teams, including a team from our adaptive program that will play an exhibition game against a Peewee team from Dallas. The tournament will be hosting approximately 1600 youth hockey players, their families and friends for the events. Upwards of 70 teams will be staying at local hotels. Some have traveled up to 3,200 miles to play in the Colorado Springs Amateur Hockey Association Tournament.

Teams are coming from Colorado, Alaska, Arizona, California, Florida, Georgia, New Mexico, Nebraska, Oklahoma, Texas, Utah and Washington. Teams will play in more than 180 games over the four-day period. This USA Hockey-sanctioned tournament is estimated to bring an economic impact of approximately $2 million to Colorado Springs and the Pikes Peak region.

Games are free to the public and will take place at the Broadmoor World Arena Ice Hall, Broadmoor World Arena Main, Colorado College’s Honnen Arena, Cadet Ice Arena at the Air Force Academy, Sertich Ice Center at Memorial Park and the Pueblo Plaza Ice Arena.

For a full schedule of events and more information on CSAHA, visit csaha.com/pdt2017info