Stamp pursues the family real estate business

For Taylor Stamp, golf and art were natural precursors to a career in real estate. The 27-year-old Colorado Springs native attended college for visual and performing arts and played golf — a passion from a very young age — throughout his schooling. After graduating in 2011, Stamp spent two years as a professional golfer while contemplating his career path. He eventually chose to keep both art and golf as hobbies while pursuing the family business of real estate and in 2014 went to work for Quantum Commercial Group, a real estate firm his father Dale Stamp started in 1989. Since then, he has worked as a broker associate for the company, specializing in office, industrial and investment properties. Most recently, Stamp was named Southern Colorado Commercial Brokers’ 2016 Rookie of the Year. He spoke to the Business Journal this week about living in Colorado Springs, pursuing real estate and his love of trail running.

Can you start by telling us a bit about your background?

I was born and raised in Colorado Springs. I grew up in the northwest part of town — Mountain Shadows — and loved it up there. … I started playing golf when I was 3 years old and played my first tournament when I was 8, so that was a huge part of my life and continued through college. I started college and played Division I golf for Southern Utah University … and then I came back here and played for UCCS for two years.

How did you get into golf?

It was probably my dad. He was a tennis pro and got into golf around the time I was born and fell in love with it. I was a natural at it, so I just continued and really enjoyed it growing up. … I had quite a bit of success as a junior golfer and then played professionally for two years. It was the best experience I could have had, but it was very stressful.

So you played golf and majored in art. That’s an interesting combination.

Yeah, it is. My two brothers and I all went to Bemis Art School growing up, so art has always been a part of my life, and I’ve always been intrigued by anything visual: drawing, photography, sculpture, you name it. When I was in college, I focused on light and installation and really wanted to be a career artist, but I found out pretty quickly that wasn’t an option because there’s not a lot of money in art. It’s kind of a weird dynamic — being an artist and a golfer — but it has worked for me.

How are those things still a part of your life and career?

Golf is huge in this business. The second you tell a client you play golf, they want to play golf with you. So it’s great for staying in touch with clients and getting to know people. You can really learn people through golf.

I’ll always be an artist — I think it will continue to be a hobby of mine for the rest of my life. I hope one day to have an art studio where I can bring in artists to work and display art. That piece of it goes hand-in-hand with commercial real estate, because you have to be creative and on your toes all the time.

How did you get into real estate?

I graduated from UCCS in 2011 with a degree in visual and performing arts and wasn’t really sure what to do. I was exploring different options and caddying at The Broadmoor [hotel], trying to figure out what kind of career I wanted to get into and if art was something I really thought I could pursue. That’s when I spent two years as a professional golfer. When those two years were up, I still didn’t know what I was going to do. … I came back to Colorado [from Scottsdale, Ariz.] for the holidays, and I asked my dad why he never approached me about going into real estate and following in his footsteps. I was getting more interested in it at the time, so I shadowed him and [Quantum broker] Andy Oyler in the office for a week and thought it might be something I really liked. So I ended up moving back the next month and started working for them.

Had you considered real estate as a career before?

I had thought about it, but because my dad never approached us … we never really thought about it. I think it was a great thing that he didn’t do that, because now I have my own interest in it — I think it was the best scenario I could have gotten.

What has it been like since starting at Quantum?

It has been a really great transition. … This is the best my dad and I have ever gotten along.

As far as having a mentor, having your father in the business is the best thing I could ask for.

I’ve also had Andy Oyler, who mentored me for almost an entire year … and he spent a lot of time helping me get on my feet, which is really necessary in this business. Real estate isn’t just something you can pick up and start working — you really have to learn the business.

What are some of your career goals?

Right now, I just want to keep learning. … Being on the brokerage side of things can be a little intimidating for someone like me, who is creative and sees things in a unique way.

For that reason, I find myself wanting to be the buyer, wanting to be the tenant and doing stuff to help the community. For me, downtown is huge. … I would love to start investing in downtown, whether it’s through development or through being a company owner.

From a young professional’s perspective, what do you think of the Springs?

Leaving and coming back is probably the best thing that could have happened.

I really loved Arizona and didn’t want to come back to where I grew up — I didn’t really appreciate the Springs — but as soon as I got back, I fell right in love. From a young professional’s perspective, it’s a challenging city. But there is so much opportunity here, and it’s a great place to plant your roots and grow.

Our downtown is great, we’ve got more amenities than Denver and any kind of activity you could want in a five-minute drive.

It’s a great place for young professionals to start. I think it should be a no-brainer to go with Colorado Springs over Denver.

What do you do in your spare time?

I became a runner after I stopped playing professional golf. So I spend a lot of time running up in the mountains — trying to get lost and finding new trails. I still do artwork on the side and still play golf quite a bit.