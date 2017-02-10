KaPow’s coffee and comics pack a punch

Most people enjoy their morning latte with a newspaper or scrolling through their Facebook or Twitter feeds. But some in central Colorado Springs would rather enjoy their coffee with their favorite issue of “The Walking Dead.”

KaPow Comics & Coffee opened Sept. 25 for the coffee lover and comic book enthusiast alike. Owner Laura Davidson shares the business with her brother Martin, who has been an avid comic book reader and seller since childhood.

“Wherever he goes, he’s always looking for comics, so he’s familiar with a lot of comic book stores in the state,” she said. “Five, six years ago, he went into a store in Omaha, Neb., and they had set up something like this coffee shop.

“It’s been a dream of his to open a comic book store.”

As for Davidson, it was the thought of owning her own business that drew her to the concept of KaPow. “I had been working in corporate America for a long time and was wanting to do something different. Owning my own business appealed to me, and I could use a lot of my skills I had learned over the years,” she said.

Before opening KaPow, Davidson worked as a government contractor in health and human services.

“Large corporations can be political,” she said. “I was ready to answer to myself and create an environment where I made sure that my staff was happy.”

The shop currently has a staff of 10, according to Davidson. As business has changed, some positions have been cut to accommodate other costs.

Davidson and her brother have no plans to expand for now as KaPow is mainly focusing on building their customer base through in-house trivia nights and social media engagement, she said.

“We’re not looking to be a huge comic book store; people have said, ‘Oh, great concept, when are you expanding?’ We’re really just focused on this store,” she said.

Regulars are already frequenting the store, according to Davidson.

“I’ve had customers ask if we can have a particular product,” she said. “If we can accommodate personal requests, we will do that.”

The shop’s primary demographic includes college students, families and, of course, comic book lovers, according to Davidson, who said that KaPow chose their location based on its proximity to UCCS.

“We get a lot of people who come in [and say], ‘I drive by every day, but I’ve been meaning to come in,’” she said. “We wanted to open a place that was welcoming to everyone in the community, particularly comic book geeks. Hopefully we’ve created a place that is relaxing.”

Although the shop is split in half to separate the coffee shop and comic book store sides, the comic books and other popular culture themes are mixed in the coffee and bakery products sold on the left side of the store.

Customers can order themed drinks, like The Dark Side Mocha, as a tribute to their favorite “Star Wars” characters and the late actress Carrie Fisher, who played Princess Leia in the iconic film series.

Davidson handles the business management aspect of KaPow, while Martin is in charge of overseeing comic book stock and pricing.

There is a niche market for comic book lovers in Colorado Springs, according to Davidson, who has conducted market studies at various comic cons and other events. Martin has been a vendor at Denver Comic Con as well.

“We probably have the largest back issue selection [in town] because that’s what Martin is really focused on,” she said. “If we have specific customers, we order those things they’re looking for.”

It’s been easier to get more customers on the comic book side of the shop, Davidson said. It’s a challenge she addressed by adding theme nights and other events.

“We’ve done really well with events like the trivia night, and when we first opened [last] fall with the different holidays, we had a really great Halloween. We did trick or treating for kids,” she said. “We had a successful New Year’s Eve with our safe and sober party; there were 18 people here at the stroke of midnight.”

Her background in banking and as a human resources recruiter helped her to learn about financial forecasting, she said. The experience has proven to serve Davidson well as she created the business’s five-year financial plan.

Davidson, who oversees both the coffee and comic sides of the shop, attended the weeklong coffee-making course at the American Barista & Coffee School in Portland, Ore., to learn more about her product.

“They give you the hands-on training of how to make lattes and things like that. It was great because I could test some espresso machines, so that helped me determine what equipment I wanted to purchase,” she said.

If Davidson were to go back and model KaPow’s business plan differently, she would focus on her contractor. The shop was originally supposed to be open in June, but the soft opening was pushed to late August due to delays with construction, said Davidson, who emphasized the importance of being flexible.

“I would put requirements around getting things done in our contract,” she said. “They all have a lot of different projects going at the same time, but the length of time that [construction] took and the extra money it took have made it more of a challenge.”

As the shop builds their reputation among eager customers, Davidson said their primary goal is to have fun.

“We can capitalize on the comic books and characters so we can make the activities we have fun, or even just naming drinks after movies.”