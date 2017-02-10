Event focuses on veterans’ vital role in local workforce

Veteran’s Small Business & Why Hire a Vet Conference Wednesday, Feb. 15, 7:30 a.m.-4:15 p.m. Hotel Eleganté & Event Center (2886 S. Circle Drive)

For Mike Tipton, re-entering the workforce was an intimidating prospect.

“When I first got out of the military, I didn’t know what all my options were,” said Tipton, who served nearly nine years in the U.S. Navy. “I didn’t know how to present myself and I didn’t know what companies were looking for.”

That’s a common conundrum for veterans reinventing themselves for civilian life, and one that local organizations are looking to address during this year’s Veteran’s Small Business & Why Hire a Vet Conference.

Tipton will be one of dozens of active-duty service members, veterans and local advocates taking part in the event, a collaboration between the Colorado Springs Small Business Development Center and the Pikes Peak Workforce Center.

After leaving the Navy, Tipton worked for defense contractors before starting his own contracting business, Integrity Communications Solutions, in 2009. Since then, he said he has relied heavily on the resources provided by the SBDC (he was named the SBDC’s 2016 “Small Business Person of the Year” and graduated last year from the Small Business Association’s Emerging Leaders program).

Based on his shift to civilian life, Tipton said veterans transitioning out of the military should be aware of their talents, how they might be marketable in the current workforce and what steps they can take to build a successful civilian career.

“I believe that it’s a truly great thing … to allow veterans to ask those really important questions,” Tipton said. “I think this conference provides that opportunity — both from an employee perspective and an employer perspective — and I think that is very vital to those entering or re-entering the workforce.”

Tipton said companies should consider hiring veterans because of the work ethic that is often instilled in them during service.

“If you’ve been in the military, you understand the context of mission,” he said. “I can teach someone what a mission is, but I can’t provide them with the experience.”

Hosted at the Hotel Eleganté & Event Center, the conference will touch on franchising, certifications, financing and search engine optimization.

This year marks the first time the two organizations will co-host the event, although both the SBDC and the PPWC have been hosting their own separate vet-centric events for the past decade. The collaborative aspect means the conference will be larger, said Pikes Peak SBDC Executive Director Aikta Marcoulier.

“We’re combining forces, which is great,” she said. “We both serve veterans and the people directly connected to them, and really any business in Colorado Springs could attend the event and learn something useful.”

Marcoulier said presenters at the event will address the perks of hiring veterans, as well as the mindsets and specialties that make members of that population such an asset to growing businesses. There will be two tracks with the same goal: to help the region’s employers.

Among those presenters are El Paso County Commissioner Stan VanderWerf, Pikes Peak National Bank President Robin Roberts and Small Business Association Deputy District Director Frances Padilla.

“We want it to be something that is appealing to everyone,” Marcoulier said. “We want to help grow businesses and help veterans start businesses.”

The SBDC’s veterans assistance programs have always been some of the organization’s most popular because of the consistent military presence in and around Colorado Springs, she said.

“The influx of veterans transitioning out of the military has been pretty steady for us, and we have the most robust program in the state to serve them,” she said. “Our goal has always been to help those members of the military by bringing the right resources to the table.”

Kelly Manning, Colorado state director of the SBDC, said that the organization started veteran events in 2003.

“We do these conferences to make them aware of what they might be able to do when they get out, and we help them network with people who might be able to provide them with the opportunities to do that,” she said.

The SBDC has tried to host similar events in other locations, but Colorado Springs has always been the go-to spot because of its position as a regional military mecca, Manning said.

She said the SBDC and Pikes Peak Workforce Center continue the programs out of loyalty.

“It’s more of a passion and a mission for us to make sure that the veterans in Colorado get the resources and the careers that they deserve,” Manning said.

“We just want to serve the men and the women who have served our country. … That is the point we want to get across: We appreciate them and want to thank them for all they’ve done.”