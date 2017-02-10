Analysis: Could aviation replace sports downtown?

Three-and-a-half years after former Colorado Springs Mayor Steve Bach submitted the city’s application for state tax increment financing for the City for Champions proposal, one key component of the proposal is virtually dead.

“It’s very unlikely that the downtown sports and events center can be built without public funding,” said Mayor John Suthers. “I don’t see a local appetite for funding such a project.”

Given the apparent reluctance of both voters and city councilors to allocate or approve any such funding, the project is no longer on the city’s radar screen.

An inauspicious beginning

From the inception of the C4C proposal, the sports and events center was immediately singled out for criticism. Many city council members felt that Bach’s administration deliberately excluded them from offering meaningful input into the C4C plan, and Bach did little to regain their trust.

As originally conceived, the plan had four components: the U.S. Olympic Museum, the UCCS Sports Medicine and Performance Center, the Air Force Academy Visitors Center and a downtown stadium and events center.

The first three had powerful private-sector support, and all are likely to be built.

The stadium/events center was described in the city’s July 2013 application as “a destination event facility headlined by the Colorado Springs Sky Sox, the top AAA affiliate of the Colorado Rockies that will also host numerous musical and cultural events.”

But Sky Sox owner Dave Elmore wouldn’t play ball, and refused to buy in to the stadium. The project was altered on the fly, morphing into a “downtown sports/events center.”

Undeterred, the state Economic Development Commission rejected its own staff’s conclusion that the four combined projects only merited $54 million in state tax increment funding and granted the city its full $124 million request.

Even then, there was little prospect that the downtown center could receive additional public funding. The project also failed to attract influential private support.

Yet abandoning the sports and events center means that the city will forfeit more than $20 million in state TIF funding that the state Economic Development Commission allocated to the project.

The way forward

Can another project be substituted for the center?

“There may be a way to take advantage of this potential funding,” said Suthers.

The city already has been in talks with the National Museum of World War II Aviation, now located on a 20-acre tract at the Colorado Springs Airport.

As envisioned, the 86,000-square-foot Aviation Hall would relocate the museum on a 4-acre site at Cimarron and Sierra Madre streets, within the CityGate urban renewal area. First approved in 2007, the URA has seen no development since. The 16.5-acre site was purchased by the John & Margaret Lane Foundation in 2016. According to Mayor Suthers, the foundation has offered to transfer the property to the Aviation Museum.

The museum started a $40 million capital campaign for a proposed expansion at its current site in 2015, and has already raised significant funds.

“There’s no provision for substitution in the Regional Tourism Act,” Suthers said, “so we’d have to work with the legislature this year to amend the statute. I think we could have support from Pueblo and Loveland, who may want to change their projects as well.”

Subsequent Steps

If the statute is changed, then project backers will have to persuade the state Economic Development Commission that the museum will be enough of a visitor draw to qualify for RTA funding. Summit Economics will prepare an economic impact study for the facility.

Other C4C-associated southwest downtown components may also be at risk. As presently envisioned, the Olympic Museum and the Aviation Hall would be several blocks apart, and separated by a busy multi-lane arterial (Cimarron Street). Each would require parking, making the proposed $29.5 million, 1,500-space parking garage near the museum less financially feasible. Similarly, the $14 million pedestrian bridge spanning the railroad tracks from the Olympic Museum to America the Beautiful Park couldn’t expect much use from visitors to the Aviation Hall.

“We also need the Aviation Museum to secure their collection [for long-term exhibition],” said Suthers. “Currently, much of it is on loan. The site will have to be purchased or acquired and we have to be sure of their financial wherewithal.”

It’s possible that the Urban Renewal Authority would have to recreate the CityGate urban renewal area.

“I don’t know whether that will be necessary,” said URA chairman Wynne Palermo. “We have several urban renewal areas that were stopped dead by the recession — it was nobody’s fault. But as far as I’m concerned, anything on CityGate is better than nothing on CityGate.”

Some are skeptical; others less so.

“Show me the money!” says Councilor Bill Murray.

But Susan Edmondson, CEO of the Downtown Partnership is more optimistic.

“The museum looks intriguing,” Edmondson said, “As I don’t know much yet about the plans, I’m keeping an open mind.”