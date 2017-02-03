UCHealth unveils results of rebranding effort

UCHealth has, for the last year and a half, undergone a behind-the-scenes rebranding effort, which launched Feb. 1. The launch includes a new logo that will gradually replace existing signage, to include those adorning both Memorial campuses in Colorado Springs.

The rebranding was meant to unify the organization and “inspire people both internally and externally,” said Manny Rodriguez, chief marketing & experience officer for UCHealth

“Research showed nobody really knew these operations were connected as a system,” Rodriguez said of UCHealth facilities, which include the University of Colorado Hospital in Denver, Poudre Valley Hospital in Fort Collins and the Memorial campuses in Colorado Springs. “Patients didn’t recognize the benefits of being part of a broader system — having access to the best care in the region and the most advanced records — they didn’t have sense of being a part of one system.”

Internally, Rodriguez said the system was made up of many different cultures and voices and UCHealth sought “a single direction so the culture could unite.”

A new look

While the rebranding goes beyond a new logo, aesthetic changes are among the most recognizable.

“Most of the logos within health care are your typical blue or black with some icon in front. It’s usually all uppercase, touting strength,” Rodriguez said. “Our logo will be lowercase, and might be the only logo in health care across the country in lowercase.”

Rodriguez said the decision is intentional — and is meant to convey a focus on the individual over the system.

The new logo also incorporates an arc, symbolic of life’s journey, he said.

“We interviewed almost 4,000 patients, employees and caregivers to get sense of what the marketplace is looking for in health care,” Rodriguez said. “Patients are very interested in this notion of personalized care.”

Innovation and technology

More practical elements of the rebrand include an increased focus on innovation and technology, according to Dan Weaver, senior director of public relations and communications for UCHealth.

“We heard innovation is key to everything,” Rodriguez added. Results following the rebrand include an emphasis on virtual visits and the launch of a new website.

“Health care is ripe for disruption — it is expensive, overly complicated, difficult to access and navigate, and unlike other industries, when we deploy technology, costs often increase instead of decrease,” said Dr. Richard Zane, UCHealth’s chief innovation officer. “UCHealth is dedicated to weaving innovation into everything we do by partnering with industry and our own innovators to improve access, patient experience, quality, safety and efficiency and make improving the care of our patients our singular purpose.”

While many health care sites are focused on making appointments, paying bills and refilling prescriptions, Rodriquez said UCHealth will aim to be a “lifestyle” site.

“We wanted to give the power to the individual to be themselves,” he said. “If a person wants to climb the Seven Summits, this should be place they can get information about that. Or maybe someone is older, and they just want to be healthy and hang out with their grandkids. The site will be much more personalized.”

UCHealth will launch its new mobile app Feb. 6, which will allow one-click access to prescription management, messages to physicians, personalized patient information and reminders, Rodriguez said.

Another piece of the innovation focus is UCHealth’s recent partnering with ride-sharing company Uber, which may provide, following a test period, discounted or even free rides for patients needing to get to UCHealth facilities.

“We’re piloting it right now to help provide the best access to people,” Rodriguez said. The pilot program began in late January in the Denver market.

“About 20 to 30 percent of patient cancelations are because they can’t get to their provider,” Rodriguez said. “You can imagine the downstream effects to the health of the patient.”

Rodriguez said the rebrand, “especially culturally,” will likely take 18 months to roll out in its entirety.