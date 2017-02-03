Medical Society’s Ware rolls out ProPractice

Mike Ware has launched an ambitious plan for the El Paso County Medical Society — creating more services for members and moving away from an association model.

The society is already wildly successful, at least when compared to similar organizations. The average medical society has a market penetration of 15 to 25 percent, while the El Paso County society has around 81 percent, he said.

The society’s membership success is largely due to a discount for malpractice insurance that comes as a part of its benefits. And that’s exactly why Ware — in the job for five years — wants to shake things up.

“It’s not a good idea to have all your eggs in one basket,” he said. “So we’re changing that, rebranding and offering different services to physician practices.”

Ware took time recently to talk to the Business Journal about the society’s plans for the future, its new brand and its long-term goals.

Can you talk more about your plans for the society?

We’re going to have a big launch Feb. 9, and we’re going to talk about going beyond the traditional association model of having dinner, a speaker and a few continuing education credits.

As a nonprofit, we’re going to rollout the effort to make sure that we are keeping true to our mission: to make El Paso County the best place to practice medicine in the country.

So what is the plan?

The biggest piece is known as ProPractice. In fact, the medical society will now operate under the ProPractice umbrella. We are going to become a full-service adjunct to medical practices.

It’s a new innovative type of membership model that will expand the trade association piece and expand the way physicians practice medicine.

ProPractice will provide all the back-end office things — the stuff doctors don’t want to do, the things that make them leave solo practices for hospitals and large practices — at a discounted rate for members. The services include [Occupational Safety and Health Administration] compliance and training, [Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act] compliance and training, human resources support, credentialing, Medciaid revalidation and continuing education.

Have you tested all these services?

We rolled out a beta test of products and services over the last year. And that’s the easy phase; doing this part makes sense. So many physicians just want to practice medicine.

So what are some of the other phases?

Phase two is providing consulting services. We’ll go into practices and do a top-to-bottom assessment over two areas: We’ll make sure they are OSHA compliant, as well as look at other areas in the practice that must meet regulations. Physicians see the value in this – things like HIPAA and basic human resources. We’ll make sure they have the right staff hired and have the right people in the right positions. We’ll let them know if they need to add staff, if they are experiencing changes in revenue.

Have you hired additional staff as you start these phases?

We’ve hired three people. One has a COO background, the other is a successful OSHA consultant. We have an individual from the industry has is from Oregon, with experience in efficiency and improving day-to-day operations. For example, this person was able to take the prior authorization process [to get insurance to pre-approve a procedure] and reduce it from four hours to 15 minutes. That’s the type of streamlining we want to offer physician practices.

How does ProPractice fit in with the medical society?

ProPractice is now the umbrella. Underneath, we have services, practice, renewal, billing and support services. The traditional medical society still has a role, so that fits under the umbrella. The third agency is the foundation.

Why make such bold moves now?

When you ask docs why they get out of running their own practices, they tell you three things: legal reasons, paperwork and a sure paycheck. The back office stuff isn’t not why they got into the medical practice — but it does make it more stressful. And it fits in with our mission is to make El Paso County the best place to practice medicine and to improve health. There are doctor shortages in the region, and we have to change that. We’re hoping these services will attract physicians here.

What else are you planning?

We’ll offer two ways of getting the services: We’ll do a la carte, and we’ll offer full-service medical office packages.

Keep in mind, some of the things we were doing already. We’ve been doing credential verifications for 25 years, and we do them for institutions as far away as North Carolina. It’s cumbersome for hospitals to do that upfront work, but we do it for them and they know they can give admitting privileges to the doctors.

Anything else?

This is far down the road, but we also want to look at clinical integration of practices. That’s an area that will take some time. This is for doctors in practices from one to 10 or one to 15 doctors. So we can offer backroom services and allow doctors to coordinate a patient’s care, work on safety protocols. They can’t do it themselves because of anti-trust laws, but because we are a medical society, we can do it for them. Eventually, we’ll offer a full suite of services to provide continuity to doctors.

Is your background in medicine?

I got my start in politics, running political campaigns, actually. I started working in state legislative races; those are my favorite campaigns. The people running haven’t been doing it long enough to get cynical.

I was hired by the state American Medical Association affiliate, the Ohio State Medical Society, to change some of the laws, to work on a grassroots efforts about reforms. I was successful, and from there, I turned 18 months in the medical world to an 18-year career in associations. I fell in love with working with physicians. I could see there was a better way to provide value to association and society members.

I worked for the AMA for six years, covering 20 states and 54 national specialty organizations. My goal was to drive value in associations, see what’s working and what’s not, then fill in the holes.

How did you get the job at the El Paso County Medical Society?

I wasn’t looking for a job, but I met someone involved I n the search process for a replacement [for Carole Walker], after meeting with them, I was intrigued. So I relocated 1,000 miles to be here.

I think — and this is just my gut instinct — that Colorado Springs is going to be one of a handful of places in the country that is an entrepreneurial hub. And when you are looking at entrepreneurial in health care, you can really drive that in a community like ours. Colorado Springs is the perfect size for innovative tests. It’s big enough to try new things, but small enough to see the impact.