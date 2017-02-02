UCCS names sports-medicine center for El Pomar CEO

The newest building on UCCS — a sports medicine and performance center — will be named in honor of William J. Hybl, according to news from the university.

Hybl, longtime CEO of the El Pomar Foundation, is a local “philanthropic, amateur sports and diplomatic leader,” the university said in making the announcement.

The 72,000-square-foot sports medicine and performance center, still under construction, is one of the four elements of the Colorado Springs City for Champions projects. The others include a U.S. Olympic Committee Museum and Hall of Fame, a new visitors center at the Air Force Academy and a downtown sports and events center. The William J. Hybl Sports Medicine and Performance Center will be next to the 52,000-square-food Lane Center for Academic Health Sciences. UCCS has long term plans to construct a six-building, health and wellness village on campus.

“The naming reflects the longtime support of the El Pomar Foundation, as well as its specific support for university efforts to redevelop North Nevada Avenue, where the new building will be located,” the university said.

El Pomar gave UCCS $4 million to support redevelopment at the western edge of the campus. Most of the construction for the project will start July, 2018, and be finished by December, 2019. No final cost estimates are available, but the center is to include human performance testing, training, research and education, medical-based fitness, athletic training, physical therapy, an orthopedic anchor, sports medicine-focused primary care, continuing education, research and academic classes. The new building will also house three interdisciplinary centers of distinction.

“UCCS, with the leadership of Chancellor Shockley-Zalabak, is helping to shape our community in a powerful way,” said Hybl. “This direction is in line with the spirit of excellence and grand vision for Colorado Springs that generations of leaders have followed.”

In addition to serving as El Pomar Foundation’s chairman and CEO, Hybl is civilian aide to the Secretary of the Army (Senior). He also currently serves as vice chairman of the U.S. Commission on Public Diplomacy, having previously served as its chairman. He is also chairman of the U.S. Olympic Endowment, serving as president during four Olympic Games. Previously, he was the U.S. Representative to the 56th General Assembly of the United Nations and chairman of the Board of the International Foundation for Electoral Systems. He was named Citizen of the West by the National Western Stock Show of Denver in 2003 and served in the Colorado House of Representatives and as special counsel to President Ronald Reagan. He is a graduate of Colorado College and the University of Colorado School of Law.