Shockley-Zalabak featured at CSBJ roundtable

In one of her last public appearances at UCCS chancellor, Pam Shockley-Zalabak will be part of an informal roundtable sponsored by the Colorado Springs Business Journal.

The long-time leader of the city’s flagship university, Shockley-Zalabak plans to step down as chancellor later this month — but interested CEOs and Springs leaders can learn more about her plans for the future — and her path to the highest office at the city’s largest university — during the hourlong event. CSBJ Editor Amy Sweet will be asking the questions for the first half — but there will be an opportunity for audience participation as well.

If you’ve even wanted to know what drives the communication professor, why she chose a career in education, what her biggest regrets are — as well as her thoughts on the future of higher education, ideas about funding obstacles and concerns about college affordability, you shouldn’t miss this event.

And if you have questions for the chancellor, the interview session will be followed by a question-and-answer event, designed to provide insight about the future of UCCS, as well as education in Colorado and nationwide.

The roundtable is scheduled for Monday, Feb. 6 at 4:30 p.m. at the Garden of the Gods Club.

The informal roundtables are a chance to meet Colorado Springs leaders in an informal setting

