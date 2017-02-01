UCHealth unveils results of rebranding effort

UCHealth has, for the last year and a half, undergone a behind-the-scenes rebranding effort, which launched today. The launch includes a new logo that will gradually replace existing signage, to include those adorning both Memorial campuses in Colorado Springs.

The rebranding was meant to unify the organization and “inspire people both internally and externally,” said Manny Rodriguez, chief marketing & experience officer for UCHealth

“Research showed nobody really knew these operations were connected as a system,” Rodriguez said of UCHealth facilities, which include the University of Colorado Hospital in Denver, Poudre Valley Hospital in Fort Collins and the Memorial campuses in Colorado Springs. “Patients didn’t recognize the benefits of being part of a broader system — having access to the best care in the region and the most advanced records — they didn’t have sense of being a part of one system.”

Internally, Rodriguez said the system was made up of many different cultures and voices and UCHealth sought “a single direction so the culture could unite.”

While the rebranding goes beyond a new logo, aesthetic changes are among the most recognizable.

“Most of the logos within health care are your typical blue or black with some icon in front. It’s usually all uppercase, touting strength,” Rodriguez said. “Our logo will be lowercase, and might be the only logo in health care across the country in lowercase.”

Rodriguez said the decision is intentional — and is meant to convey a focus on the individual over the system.

The new logo also incorporates an arc, symbolic of life’s journey, he said.

“We interviewed almost 4,000 patients, employees and caregivers to get sense of what the marketplace is looking for in health care,” Rodriguez said. “Patients are very interested in this notion of personalized care.”

Read more about UCHealth’s rebranding campaign in the Feb. 3 edition of the Colorado Springs Business Journal.