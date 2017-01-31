Walker named executive director of Urban Renewal Authority

Jariah Walker has been named executive director of the Colorado Springs Urban Renewal Authority.

Colorado Springs Chief Communications Officer Jamie Fabos announced Walker’s promotion from acting director of the city program in a news release Monday.

Walker temporarily took over for former CSURA Executive Director Kitty Clemens in November and will become permanently installed in the position Wednesday, Feb. 1.

“Serving in the acting role these last two months, Jariah has provided excellent leadership and has displayed his own passion for and commitment to the betterment of our city,” City Planning Director Peter Wysocki said in the release. “Jariah is a collaborative and dedicated leader and I am very pleased that the Board and City have selected him to continue to lead this effort.”

Before serving as acting director of CSURA, Walker worked as senior economic development analyst for the city. Prior to going to work for the city in June, Walker was a senior partner with Walker Asset Management Realty Inc. He served in that position for seven years.

“I’m honored that the CSURA board presented me with this opportunity and I look forward to working together on a number of great projects ahead,” Walker said in the release. “Words cannot describe how much it means to me to be able to play an active role in the positive redevelopment of a number of areas in my own hometown.”

Walker has also tried his hand at politics, running in 2014 for a seat on the El Paso County Commission and in 2015 for an at-large seat on Colorado Springs City Council. Both campaigns were ultimately unsuccessful.

He also serves on committees that include the recently-created Plan COS steering committee, the city’s sustainability committee and the committees for the Urban Land Institute, Strategic Plan, Business Climate Task Force and the Renew North Nevada Plan.

“Jariah is one of Colorado Springs’ most talented young executives,” CSURA Board Chair Wynne Palermo said in the release. “The board is excited to have him and we are confident he will accomplish our expectations to take us to a new level.”