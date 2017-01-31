Commercial Brokers group hosts annual awards banquet

More than 100 players in the local commercial real estate game gathered Thursday night at the Pinery at the Hill for the Southern Colorado Commercial Brokers’ second-annual “Deal Maker Awards.”
During the awards banquet, local commercial real estate brokers were honored for their achievements last year. Awards included recognition for the top transactions in the city’s industrial, office, retail and land markets, as well as one for development. One young broker and one senior broker were also honored for their achievements in 2016.
“None of these deals were easy — nothing we do is easy — but the economic impact is worth it,” said local developer Danny Mientka. “And that is why we do what we do: for our economy … and for our community.”
SCCB’s 2016 President Aaron Horn, who works as managing director for Colorado Springs Commercial, emceed the event. Winners of the 2016 Deal Maker Awards were:
Office Transaction of the Year
What: Patriot Park Building V (51,770 square feet), 7-year lease
Where: 745 Space Center Drive, Colorado Springs
Tenant: Booz Allen Hamilton, represented by Brad Bird of CBRE
Landlord: Patriot Equities, represented by Peter Scoville and Greg Phaneuf of Colorado Springs Commercial (Cushman & Wakefield)
Industrial Transaction of the Year
Matt Craddock of Craddock Commercial Real Estate LLC
A series of sales and acquisitions
Retail Transaction of the Year
What: DeGraff Building (14,800 square feet), 10-year lease
Where: 118 N. Tejon St. Colorado Springs
Tenant: Oskar Blues Fooderies, represented by Simon Penner of Newmark Grubb Frank Knight
Land Transaction of the Year
What: SAP Data Center (17.19 acres), purchased for $3 million
Where: Federal Drive and Colorado Highway 83
Brokers: Craig Anderson and Michael Suggs of NAI Highland
Development of the Year
What: South Nevada Urban Renewal Zone
Where: South Nevada Avenue in Colorado Springs
Who: Danny Mientka of SNA Development LLC / The Equity Group LLC
Plans: 70,260 square feet of retail, restaurants and financial services
Rookie of the Year
Who: Taylor Stamp, broker associate with Quantum Commercial
Legacy Award
Who: Jim Spittler, a founding partner and principal broker at NAI Highland in Colorado Springs
The organization formed in 2015 to replace the Colorado Springs chapter of the Realtor Commercial and Industrial Society after SCCB’s founding members left he Pikes Peak Association of Realtors (because the PPAR requires its sales agents to be Realtors, a specialty designation of brokers and sales agents), according to Weldon Shaver, a broker associate with Weichert Commercial Affiliates. Shaver and CBRE agent Nicola Myers-Murty helped form the organization.
The awards banquet served as the last hurrah for 2016 SCCB President Aaron Horn, who has since been replaced by 2017 SCCB President Whitney Johnson, a broker associate with CBRE in Colorado Springs.
Simon Penner
January 31, 2017 at 12:06 pm
The space that Oskar Blues actually took down was closer to 14,800 SF. Thanks, Simon Penner