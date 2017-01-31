Commercial Brokers group hosts annual awards banquet

More than 100 players in the local commercial real estate game gathered Thursday night at the Pinery at the Hill for the Southern Colorado Commercial Brokers’ second-annual “Deal Maker Awards.”

During the awards banquet, local commercial real estate brokers were honored for their achievements last year. Awards included recognition for the top transactions in the city’s industrial, office, retail and land markets, as well as one for development. One young broker and one senior broker were also honored for their achievements in 2016.

“None of these deals were easy — nothing we do is easy — but the economic impact is worth it,” said local developer Danny Mientka. “And that is why we do what we do: for our economy … and for our community.”

SCCB’s 2016 President Aaron Horn, who works as managing director for Colorado Springs Commercial, emceed the event. Winners of the 2016 Deal Maker Awards were:

Office Transaction of the Year

What: Patriot Park Building V (51,770 square feet), 7-year lease

Where: 745 Space Center Drive, Colorado Springs

Tenant: Booz Allen Hamilton, represented by Brad Bird of CBRE

Landlord: Patriot Equities, represented by Peter Scoville and Greg Phaneuf of Colorado Springs Commercial (Cushman & Wakefield)

Industrial Transaction of the Year

Matt Craddock of Craddock Commercial Real Estate LLC

A series of sales and acquisitions

Retail Transaction of the Year

What: DeGraff Building (14,800 square feet), 10-year lease

Where: 118 N. Tejon St. Colorado Springs

Tenant: Oskar Blues Fooderies, represented by Simon Penner of Newmark Grubb Frank Knight

Land Transaction of the Year

What: SAP Data Center (17.19 acres), purchased for $3 million

Where: Federal Drive and Colorado Highway 83

Brokers: Craig Anderson and Michael Suggs of NAI Highland

Development of the Year

What: South Nevada Urban Renewal Zone

Where: South Nevada Avenue in Colorado Springs

Who: Danny Mientka of SNA Development LLC / The Equity Group LLC

Plans: 70,260 square feet of retail, restaurants and financial services

Rookie of the Year

Who: Taylor Stamp, broker associate with Quantum Commercial

Legacy Award

Who: Jim Spittler, a founding partner and principal broker at NAI Highland in Colorado Springs

The organization formed in 2015 to replace the Colorado Springs chapter of the Realtor Commercial and Industrial Society after SCCB’s founding members left he Pikes Peak Association of Realtors (because the PPAR requires its sales agents to be Realtors, a specialty designation of brokers and sales agents), according to Weldon Shaver, a broker associate with Weichert Commercial Affiliates. Shaver and CBRE agent Nicola Myers-Murty helped form the organization.

The awards banquet served as the last hurrah for 2016 SCCB President Aaron Horn, who has since been replaced by 2017 SCCB President Whitney Johnson, a broker associate with CBRE in Colorado Springs.