Tours highlight region’s history, food

Joining a Rocky Mountain Food Tour is like “having your best friend who lives here say, ‘Come with us and check out these restaurants we know are awesome – we’ll make sure you try the best things,” says Samantha Wood.

Wood, owner and lead guide for Rocky Mountain Food Tours, has tapped into a growing enthusiasm for good food and local entrepreneurship, creating food experiences that please diners and restaurateurs alike.

The tours take small groups on culinary adventures around downtown Colorado Springs and Manitou Springs, visiting diverse restaurants to try special dishes, get to know fellow foodies and learn about local history.

“There’s constant entertainment,” Wood said. “As a guest, you’re either engaged by the tour guide as they’re telling you stories, or you’re at the restaurant meeting with the chef or an owner who’s telling you about their story and their mission, then you’re eating and sampling foods – from start to finish, it’s a lot of fun.

“History is significant part of the experience and all our guides are trained in local history,” she continued. “We can tell you about everything from Pikes Peak to William Jackson Palmer to the oldest buildings in downtown, the statues, the parks and even the story behind how the streets were named. We focus on the community aspect and people really enjoy that. Even locals walk away having learned something new.”

Wood, who balances Rocky Mountain Food Tours with a full-time position in the College of Business at UCCS, has also learned a lot since she started the company seven years ago.

“I’ve learned I can’t do it alone, so I’ve brought in really good, smart people who can help me run this ship,” she said. “I’ve also learned to befriend the people in the food tours world who could be considered competitors – I’ve learned a lot from them and I’m better off because of my allies.”

Wood took a leap of faith when she started Rocky Mountain Food Tours with her mother Karen Kelley in 2010. She resigned from a position at a nonprofit where she couldn’t see an inspiring future and was unemployed for three months.

“It was shocking to my friends and family because we were still in the midst of the recession and jobs weren’t aplenty, and I left this salaried position with benefits for the great unknown,” Wood said. “But I knew it was the right decision for me – I needed a challenge and needed to take that risk.”

As the job hunt started to drag on, Wood said her mother called from the third stop of a food tour in another city and told her, “We’re going from restaurant to restaurant with all these other people, eating and drinking our way through downtown. It’s awesome – we should do this.”

“I said, ‘I have nothing to lose, I have no job!’” Wood said. “We started the company together, and I took over sole ownership in 2015. My mom is a serial entrepreneur, so she’s my adviser now.”

Importantly, Wood views Rocky Mountain Food Tours as both a marketing and a tourist company.

“We are definitely in this emerging industry known as food tourism, but unless we have the restaurants on board, we can’t do what we do – so we have to be adding value for them,” she siad. “My goal has always been to know how can we share their story and be their ambassador. To the public, we’re the tour company, but we need the restaurants to see how they’ll be better off.”

Wood demonstrates the value of the tours through data the business collects: the percentage of guests who are new customers, how many return to the restaurants and how many other people they introduce to the restaurant.

The tour draws about 60 percent local clientele, depending on the season.

“If we have a corporation wanting to do a food tour for team-building, or a group of girlfriends doing a bachelorette party, those are often going to be locals,” Wood said. “People are paying attention to local food in the places they live and the places that they travel, and we see ourselves as the hosts of that, facilitating those connections.

“People have been saying, ‘Millennials like experiences,’ but I don’t know any demographic that doesn’t appreciate good food and having a unique experience. There’s been a push toward knowing where your food comes from, is it sustainably produced, is it organic. People are also becoming more aware of the entrepreneur, and they want to support that.

“As a company, we’re all about the entrepreneur – we’re all about helping the person who’s working hard for their vision. We’re in this together.”

Rocky Mountain Food Tours is still the only business of its kind in the Springs, so Wood always joins other food tours when she travels, as a way to refine her own goals.

“The funny thing is my husband doesn’t get it — he’s totally not my target market,” she said. “He’s like, ‘Why would I go on a brewery tour when I can just go to a brewery?’ It’s lost on him, so I have to drag him along. It’s non-negotiable.”

Wood said she is particularly inspired by Savor Seattle and Chicago Food Planet, two of America’s most developed and perpetually sold-out food tour companies, which she describes as “well-oiled machines.”

“It all comes back to the relationship with the restaurant, and they’ve got that figured out,” she said. “They’ve got systems and processes in place, and their guides are super polished.

“Colorado Springs is not a Seattle or a Chicago, but certainly some things are transferable. It inspires me to think what’s possible.”