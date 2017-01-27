Hannan named director of FAC at Colorado College

Colorado College announced this morning that, as of July 1, it will assume “full operational management of the Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center at which time it will become known as the Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center at Colorado College.”

According to a press release from the college, “Current FAC President and CEO David Dahlin has agreed to continue to shepherd the transition through June 30, 2017. As of July 1, the FAC will no longer be an independent organization with an independent board of directors. Fiduciary responsibility and centralized facility and services management will transition to the college, and, as a result, the position of FAC president and CEO will not continue beyond that date.”

Erin Hannan, currently executive director of advancement and external affairs at the Fine Arts Center, will assume the newly created position of director of the Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center at Colorado College on May 1, and will report to President Jill Tiefenthaler.

“I am very excited that Erin has agreed to take on the directorship of the Fine Arts Center for this new era,” said Tiefenthaler.

Hannan has a 15-year history of engagement with the FAC as a staff member, board member, and most recently, serving in a leadership role at the FAC. Her upcoming responsibilities will include guiding the day-to-day operations of the Fine Arts Center, including the museum, theater, Bemis School of Art; marketing and communications; patron services; member and donor engagement; and working with the FAC Advisory Board and the FAC Foundation Board.

Hannan’s appointment may alleviate some of the concerns of longtime supporters of the Fine Arts Center, who have voiced concern that the treasured regional institution would quickly lose its identity, and become just another CC building/department.

Hannan isn’t an academic. Her background is in nonprofit management, marketing and public relations, and she has been deeply involved in the community for 20 years.

“I’m very much looking forward to continuing the good work this organization has done in Colorado Springs for generations,” she said.