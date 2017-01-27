At CSBJ, journalism remains top priority

From the news on the front page, readers will know that the Business Journal is undergoing some leadership changes — and might be concerned how the paper might transform as Publisher Jenifer Furda leaves for the National Cybersecurity Center.

The short answer: It won’t.

The Business Journal remains committed to being the premier business resource for the local community and Southern Colorado. We will maintain our partnerships with Pueblo, and we will seek to strengthen ties within the local business community.

We remain absolutely dedicated to fair, balanced journalism. We will cover the business community — celebrate its successes, honor its leaders and work cooperatively to shed light on and fix its shortcomings.

We believe the business community is the lifeblood of our region. Without the business leaders who provide jobs, create opportunities and work hard on promoting Southern Colorado at the state, national and international levels, Colorado Springs would not be the world-class city it is quickly becoming.

And without these same leaders, nonprofits would be unable to assist the homeless, help educate the next generation, provide food and clothing to the poor. Without business support, the arts would suffer — and eventually wither and die. Without business taxes, city functions would grind to a halt.

We understand how the business community is woven throughout the entire fabric of the community — and we promise to honor its commitment to the community with one of our own. We’ll continue to be fair, balanced and honest in our news-gathering approach. We’ll bear witness to its growth, its changes, when it succeeds and when it stumbles.

While everyone won’t always agree on the correct way forward, we will strive to be balanced and provide both sides to every story. It’s our pledge to our readers, something taken straight from Jenifer Furda’s handbook.

That’s not to say we are happy about her departure. Few (if any) have Jen’s energy, her enthusiasm, her unabashed love of Colorado Springs. She manages to juggle staff needs, her family, community support and a thousand other things — and she makes it all look easy and fun.

We’ll miss her. But we also celebrate her new position. We know she’ll be as successful at the National Cybersecurity Center as she has been at the Business Journal. Ed Rios definitely knows a good partner when he sees one. And we recognize the role the NCC will play on future economic development in Colorado Springs.

The NCC is lucky to have her; Jen has all the necessary skills for the position. We know she’ll meet every goal set for her — and then pursue a few of her own for good measure. She’ll create the programs and events that fit every niche in the cybersecurity community, from cyber companies to government officials and business leaders. She’ll be tireless in developing new funding sources and finding ways to promote the NCC on a local, state and national level.

It’ll be hard to fill Jen’s shoes. She’s helped grow CSBJ’s regular readership from 5,000 to 15,000 in her four-and-a-half year tenure in Colorado Springs; she’s a tireless advocate for the paper; she’s developed events that have become “must attend” programs for the community. And she’s been a positive advocate and mentor to the paper’s managers, the advertising department and editorial staff.

It won’t be quite the same when she leaves in late February. But the mission, vision and goals she set in place will endure with her replacement and with the rest of the CSBJ staff.

We wish you good luck, Jen, as you take this next step in your career. We know it will be AWESOME!