Ratcliff’s role is education, advocacy

Colorado Springs appealed to Daniel Ratcliff because of its career opportunities, but he stays because of the city’s intertwined country and urban lifestyles.

And now he’s afraid that small-city vibe is disappearing.

“The city is growing tremendously,” he said. “I wouldn’t want to see the more rural vibe go away, [but] it looks like it’s going in that direction, and I would want to keep it to a minimum to where we keep that ‘Colorado Springs’ feel …,” said Ratcliff.

Ratcliff has spent much of his career advocating for those with disabilities. A benefits specialist at the Independence Center since March 2016, he says he feels passionately about not only advocating on behalf of the disabled, but also educating people who don’t understand what it’s like to live with a disability.

How did you end up in Colorado Springs?

When I first came to Colorado Springs, I was in peer support. I’ve only lived here for maybe two years. I moved here from Northern Virginia for this job specifically. Throughout the Springs, what I do is educate people. I guess the benefits role would be the bigger part, but more or less, [it’s also] advocating and providing resources.

In my position, I help individuals apply to state and federal benefits, and manage those benefits, where our government tends to word things that are a little above people’s understanding. Sometimes I have individuals who come in and have no idea what their rights are as an individual with a disability, so we have to educate them on that.

What do you advocate for?

Truthfully, individuals with disabilities that want to lead more independent lives, but run into roadblocks. I’m there to be that voice when they can’t speak. In Northern Virginia, I was an advocate for the blind. I’m legally blind.

Every individual with a disability deserves an opportunity to work. Most individuals that receive Social Security or federal benefits don’t want to have to rely on the government; there are a lot of rules that come with it, and that stifles them.

My goal is to become an O&M [Orientation and Mobility specialist]. That is an individual who helps people who are new to blindness learn how to navigate through their communities and throughout their city as well. So that is what I want to give back over all.

Is there a need to advocate for disabled citizens in the Springs?

I think that the Independence Center is doing really great job of getting the word out, but there can definitely be more done to educate business owners about [Americans with Disability Act] rules and making their places of business comfortable for individuals with disabilities, as well as the school system.

Teaching parents how to allow their children with disabilities to be independent and [how] not be a hovering parent that holds their child from blossoming into the individual that they want to be. There’s a dire need for the education system to support it.

What attracted you to Colorado Springs?

I was a single father forever, so the school system is very important to me. I think Colorado ranks in the top 10 as far as education, so that was pretty awesome.

The air quality is No. 1 in America. The diversity due to the military base is really cool. The public transportation was another big thing for me. It was important for me to be able to navigate on my own.

The need for young individuals to be rising professionals — the opportunities here for rising individuals my age and younger to secure rewarding positions is pretty common from what I’m seeing. The youth kind of run the town here. I like that; it was attractive to me.

How do you reach other young people?

Since I’ve moved to this position, I don’t really interact with a lot of the youth. But we have a youth advocate here, and she’s also visually impaired. So we brainstorm together. She’s straight out of the transition school for the blind here, and I’m like a mentor, so that’s how I reach the youth.

I more or less interact with the youth when I’m out and about with my son. I introduce them to a disability that they may not be familiar with, with me being blind, so I’m able to teach them about individuals with a disability, proper etiquette and it helps. I think that’s my nickel in the barrel for the world.

Do you have advice for young professionals?

Never limit yourself; never say what you can’t do because you can do anything. I’m blind, and I do everything everybody else does. I think you can do anything if you put your mind to it.

What can the city do to keep young professionals?

The jobs are the number one thing. If you have jobs that are willing to hire people who are young and new to the field, I think that you have the opportunity to mold them into what you want them to be, or allow them to mold themselves into what they want to be. When you hire people that already have experience, you’re dealing with a bunch of old experiences in new situations.