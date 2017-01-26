City council candidates number 16

As of 11 a.m., the city clerk’s website listed the following 16 city council candidates with verified nomination petitions. They’ll appear on the April 4 ballot. The deadline for submitting petitions was Jan. 23, but any remaining candidates without 50 valid voter signatures registered in their district have until 5 p.m. tomorrow, Jan. 27, to file additional signatures to meet the requirement.

District 1 council member

Greg Basham

Don Knight

District 2 council member

Timothy Dietz

David Geislinger

District 3 council member

Chuck Fowler

Jaymen C. Johnson

Richard Skorman

District 4 council member

Yolanda L. Avila

Helen Collins

Deborah L. Hendrix

District 5 council member

Lynette Crow-Iverson

Jill Gaebler

District 6 council member

Melanie Bernhardt

Robert M Burns

Janak Joshi

Andres G Pico

Knight, Collins, Gaebler and Pico are incumbents seeking a second term. Skorman is a former council member and vice mayor who ran unsuccessfully for mayor in 2011. Joshi ran unsuccessfully for an at-large council seat in 1995 and subsequently served in the state legislature, but lost his seat when Larry Liston defeated him in the 2016 Republican primary. Avila ran unsuccessfully for an at-large seat in 2015. Hendrix opposed Collins and two other candidates for the District 4 seat in 2013.

Editor’s note: This story has been updated to represent the proper number of candidates, which is 16.