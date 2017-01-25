Bicycle stage race returning to Springs

The streets of Colorado Springs will again be swarmed with professional bicycle racers and their fans this summer, as the Colorado Classic will make its debut in August.

An announcement was made today by RPM Events Group, the Colorado Springs Sports Corporation and Mayor John Suthers that the professional stage race with incorporate the cities of Colorado Springs, Breckenridge and Denver over a four-day period, Aug. 10-13.

The first stage of the race will be in Colorado Springs, where male cyclists will race more than 300 miles over multiple circuits. The event will also feature women’s professional cycling over two days, to include racing in Colorado Springs Aug. 10 and concluding the next day with an event in Denver.

“As Olympic City USA, we can claim a tie to a lot of great athletes,” the mayor told a room full of media and cycling fans. “Whether they come here for training, sports medicine, camps or meetings, tens of thousands of elite athletes pass through our city each year. With the announcement of this event, we’ll see hundreds more from across the nation and across the world.”

The mayor pointed to the economic impact such an event will have.

“According to a 2013 study, the sports industry brings in more than $240 million to Colorado Springs each year,” Suthers said. “This event, along with the prestige of an elite sport will bring significant tourism dollars, thousands of visitors and positive national and international coverage of our beautiful city.”

Jim Birrell of RPM Events Group explained the timing of the race in Colorado couldn’t be better.

“We’re looking for a big impact in Colorado Springs with this event coming on the heels of the Tour of Utah, we’re looking at this migration from Utah into the Springs,” he said.

Norm Alvis, a Team USA Olympic cyclist from the 1988 games and Colorado Springs resident, said there is a significant economic impact derived from events such as the Colorado Classic, but that impact carries on after the conclusion of the race.

“Kids will be inspired. … I remember when I was a child and how inspired I was by [cycling],” he said. “Adults will be inspired too. I encourage all the spectators to … go to your local bike shop and find out about the bikes these people are riding, find a bike that’s suitable for you and learn where the good places to ride are in your neighborhood and this city.”

This is the first professional cycling race in Colorado Springs since the now-defunct USA Pro Challenge held a stage in the city in 2014.

For more information, visit coloradoclassic.com