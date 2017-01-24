Furda leaving CSBJ for National Cybersecurity Center

Jenifer Furda, publisher of the Colorado Springs Business Journal, will become the chief operating officer at the National Cybersecurity Center, effective Feb. 24.

Furda was named associate publisher of the Business Journal in 2012, when John Weiss purchased the paper from The Dolan Co. She became publisher in 2015, when Weiss announced his semi-retirement.

“Four years ago I convinced Jen to lead our business, military and legal newsweekly divisions,” Weiss said. “It was my most inspired hire ever. She brought fire and focus, joy and compassion, and literally thousands of real friendships to our organization. While we will continue to thrive without her, we miss her already. Big time.”

Before her employment at the CSBJ, Furda worked at the Greater Colorado Springs Chamber of Commerce for 12 years as the vice president of membership and events.

“The best thing is that I get to stay here,” she said. “I get to still be involved with the business community, get to promote and engage the city I love.”

For more regarding Furda’s transition, read the Jan. 27 edition of the Colorado Springs Business Journal.