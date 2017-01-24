Downtown Palmer Center to house small market, eatery concept

Colorado Springs-based Mountain Valley Market finalized a deal Dec. 20 to lease 1,385 square feet of retail space on the ground floor of the Palmer Center (50 S. Cascade) with plans to open a market concept.

The lease was executed by Colorado Springs Commercial — the commercial arm of Cushman & Wakefield — with broker Greg Phaneuf representing the property owner and broker Mark Useman representing the tenant. Useman said the space will house a small market with fresh foods and seating areas.

“It’s a pretty cool concept,” said Useman, the Colorado Springs Commercial (Cushman & Wakefield) broker who represented Mountain Valley Market in the lease deal. “The plan is to expand them to other high-density office buildings in the Colorado Springs area — up and down the Front Range.”

Mountain Valley Market, which is based at 1830 Jet Stream Drive in Colorado Springs, initially entered the local market with automated food kiosks that offered healthy, fresh foods. However, it’s website indicates what might be in store for the recently leased space downtown. According to mountainvalleymarket.com, the company plans to open two stores in large office complexes or mixed-use properties in Colorado Springs before expanding elsewhere. The website depicts stores that are much like “bodegas” and will offer products including Noosa Australian-style yogurt, Naked Juice, salads and sandwiches from Etai’s Bakery Cafe in Denver, Mame’s Burrito’s (also Denver-based) and macaroni and cheese from Oregon-based Reser’s Fine Foods.

“Mountain Valley Market stores are urban, neighborhood markets, thoughtfully designed to accommodate urban dwellers,” according to the website. “Our stores offer the high quality prepared foods you have come to depend on at our kiosks in an even greater variety.”

The owners of Mountain Valley Market were unable to be reached for comment. The Business Journal will update this story with any new information.