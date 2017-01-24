Blakely + Company opens second office at Catalyst Campus

Blakely + Company, a full-service advertising agency in downtown Colorado Springs, has opened a second office at Catalyst Campus for Technology & Innovation.

For the past year, Blakely + Company has provided strategic insight, graphic design, website design, event planning, video production, public relations and brand development for Catalyst Campus, according to a Blakely + Company news release.

Recently, the two entities expanded their partnership. Blakely + Company is now a marketing Support Services Provider for Catalyst Campus members and partners.

“Technology is one of the primary industries leading the region’s economic development growth and what’s happening at Catalyst is a big part of that,” said Kyle Blakely, CEO of Blakely + Company. “We’re excited to be involved with the campus and the companies that are part of that growth.”

Catalyst has partnered with vetted businesses to provide on-campus access to a variety of services that technology companies, businesses, start-ups and nonprofits need in order to succeed, the release states, adding these Support Service Providers will offer marketing and public relations, human resources (for full-time employees, contractors or proposals), legal support, accounting/bookkeeping, business banking/finance and opportunity analysis for Catalyst members and partners.

“Blakely + Company is a perfect fit into the collaborative Catalyst Campus ecosystem. They fill a gap in our support services structure by providing access to premier marketing and advertising services to Catalyst Campus members and partners,” said Kevin O’Neil, founder of Catalyst Campus for Technology & Innovation, in the release.

Office hours at both Blakely + Company locations are Monday-Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.