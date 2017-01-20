Pueblo honors Stein as its citizen of year

On Friday, Jan. 20, Sandy Stein received the Pueblo Chamber of Commerce’s highest honor: Citizen of the Year.

Stein, a longtime Pueblo business and community advocate, was given the award based on decades of service to Pueblo, working on behalf of a variety of organizations to raise money and promote the Steel City.

For Stein, friends say, the award is long overdue.

“It probably should have happened years ago,” says Dee Roger Brown, who knows Stein from work at the chamber, Pueblo’s Rosemont Museum and the Women’s Foundation. “If she didn’t start and organize a group, she was very involved. She’s a very deserving person.”

Elizabeth Gallegos, outgoing chamber board chairwoman, nominated Stein — citing her long record of service and her caring attitude.

“You read the resumé of Sandy Stein, you will see the obvious — she is educated, talented and has received many awards in the past for all she has given in time, talent and treasures,” Gallegos said.

“What you will not see are the countless calls, handwritten notes, visits and … the quick hand on your arm to say a few words of encouragement.”

Stein grew up in Arizona and met her husband, Marvin, at the University of Colorado. Marvin, a Pueblo native, brought his new wife to live in Pueblo in 1964. The couple has two daughters and five grandchildren.

“They are a special, special family,” says Maggie Divilbliss, another longtime friend and business associate. “She always has a smile, always has a helping hand.”

Stein worked for years as the social columnist at the Pueblo Chieftain, leaving after 26 years when the position was cut from the newsroom.

Her list of activities is long — she was president of the Broadway Theater League board of directors and the Newcomers’ Club of Pueblo. She was a founding member of the St. Mary Corwin Auxiliary and served two terms as president. She was president for two terms of the Pueblo Symphony board and the PBS advisory board. She is a past president of the Junior League of Pueblo, and a founding member of the Rosemont Museum Auxiliary, where she is still a member of the board of directors. She was vice president of Temple Emanuel’s board and president of Temple Emanuel Sisterhood. She was on the founding board of directors for the Colorado Performing Arts and served as vice president of Hadassah.

The list goes on — and on. She served as big-gifts co-chairman and leadership club member and co-hosted the leadership dinner for Pueblo County United Way. She was a member of the Pueblo Community College Nursing Advisory Board and vice president of the American Cancer Society.

She was on the board of directors for Sacred Heart Home and the Rotary Arms and was a founding member of the Pueblo County Child Advocacy Board. She served as secretary of the Pueblo Therapy Center board of directors and was president of the Sangre de Cristo Arts and Conference Center for two terms. She also was the fundraising dinner chairman for the National Jewish Hospital and chairman of the Muscular Dystrophy Telethon.

“She helped me the most when I was the director of the Sangre de Cristo Arts Center,” Divilbliss said. “We used to have fundraising meetings and luncheons, and just ask for $5,000 contributions. She was great at fundraising.”

But the two have a relationship beyond the professional. Divilbliss said they grew to be close friends.

“She’s fun; she’s interesting,” she said. “She is just a sweet lady. She raised some great children, and her grandchildren are remarkable. They are just special people. I just love Sandy to pieces.”

Other groups she is involved with: Pueblo Arts Center, the PBS Auction, Parkview Hospital Foundation, Amici, the Heart Association, Pueblo Infant Toddler Center, PAWS founding member, Travelogue Chairwoman, Colorado State University-Pueblo Presidents Club, Dow Jones Investment Club, Colorado State University-Pueblo, Student Leadership Advisory Board.

Now in her 70s, Stein remains active on many boards and committees — even as she battles multiple myeloma, a rare form of cancer.

Her friends and associates in Pueblo believe the honor this year could have gone to no one else.

The award will join a list of honors Stein has received for her tireless work on behalf of the Steel City.

In 1971, she was named one of the Outstanding Young Women in America; she won the community service award from the University of Colorado in 1975. She received the CSU-Pueblo Community Service Award that same year and was a Pueblo County Outstanding Volunteer. She earned the Sangre de Cristo Trustee of Distinction award and was the Junior League’s Sustainer of the Year. She won the chamber’s Sunshine Award, the Southern Colorado Press Club’s Community Service Award and the University of Colorado’s Distinguished Service Award. She won CSU-Pueblo’s Outstanding American Achievement Award in 2000 and was named Outstanding Woman in 2002 during Women’s History Week.

And those are just a few of the awards on Stein’s resumé. A host of other nonprofits and business groups have recognized Stein for the work she has done on their behalf — groups like Parkview Hospital, Pueblo Community College, the Rosemont Museum, the Latino Chamber, the YWCA and the American Cancer Society.

“Sandy has always been a strong cheerleader for our town,” Gallegos said. “I believe it is time for Sandy Stein to be recognized for all she has contributed to Pueblo.”