Analysis: Pueblo’s art concept works

As the Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center moves forward under the ownership of Colorado College, it’s interesting to compare today’s FAC with Pueblo’s Sangre de Cristo Arts & Conference Center.

Founded in 1972, 36 years after the FAC opened its doors, the Sangre de Cristo is and always has been all about Pueblo and Southern Colorado.

A match between the federal Economic Development Agency and Pueblo County provided the initial money. Since then, the institution has been paid for by annual support from Pueblo County (which owns the complex) and private donors. Despite Pueblo’s economic travails in recent decades, city and county support has continued.

In 2014, the city and county provided nearly $1 million in funding, but substantially less in 2015-2016.

“From an original staff of three and a budget less than $100,000,” according to the center’s website, “the Arts Center now employs 23 full-time and 34 part-time employees — as well as 60 class instructors and 125 volunteers who work in many capacities — and has an annual budget of over $2 million.”

Located in the heart of downtown Pueblo, the 89,500-square-foot facility includes multiple galleries, a 500-seat theater, studio/classroom spaces, dance studio, sculpture garden and the renowned Buell Children’s Museum. It’s particularly impressive for a city of only 109,000 inhabitants.

“We’re a community arts center,” said Bob Campbell, visitor services and marketing coordinator. “We support all the arts — we encompass all of the arts for Southern Colorado. We want to support our artists, as well as well as put on shows like the [2016] Ansel Adams exhibition.”

That’s obvious from the outside of the complex, which displays a large mural by Pueblo artist Mat Taylor, appropriately titled “Wall of Wonder.”

“It was just a bare concrete wall,” said Campbell. “We used to hang exhibition banners there, but they had a very short shelf life.”

Like the Sangre de Cristo, the Fine Arts Center’s entrance features a mural by a then-local artist, Boardman Robinson. Unlike the SDC, the FAC received only token support from public sources during its 90-year run as a privately funded institution. That’s one reason the merger with Colorado College made sense — the FAC couldn’t survive without a committed, solvent and reliable partner.

It’s unlikely either El Paso County or Colorado Springs would have consented to a long-term funding partnership with the FAC. The city already helps fund the municipally owned Pioneers Museum, and El Paso County no longer supports the Pikes Peak Center.

The FAC has a long history of supporting local performing and visual artists, and that will continue. Yet future exhibitions and performances may frequently focus on areas important to the students, professors and staff of a liberal arts college. Such subjects may not please everybody in Colorado Springs.

An upcoming exhibition, “Force/Resistance” featuring Floyd Tunson, Dareece Walker and Bunky Echo-Hawk “will seek to stimulate dialogue around the complex relationships between systems of power and violence in the United States. The artists in the exhibition address a range of issues including racial profiling, mortality, racially motivated conflict, and legislative oppression.”

By contrast, the Sangre de Cristo will offer “Representing the West,” a juried exhibition of local and regional artists “considering the changing culture and myths of the American West.”

Reflecting on Western landscapes, exhibition juror Don Stinson wrote that “the tensions brought about by change and a growing human presence to the West only get more compelling as we struggle to apprehend the areas beyond the shadow of our most celebrated landscapes.”

It’s clear: Whether publicly funded or currying private donations, art museums must cater to the perceived preferences of their donors. In Colorado Springs and Pueblo, that makes for an engaging mix of exhibits.