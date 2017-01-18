Pima Medical Institute hosts open house

Today is the second of a three-day open house hosted at Pima Medical Institute’s Colorado Springs campus, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. through Jan. 19 at 3770 Citadel Dr N.

Visitors can take tours, see the hands-on health care laboratories and speak to current students and instructors.

The event is meant to give prospective students, and returning graduates, a chance to check out the campus in a casual setting.

Pima Medical programs offered in Colorado Springs include veterinary technician, dental assistant, medical administrative assistant, medical assistant, pharmacy technician and veterinary assistant.

“Instructors provide ample coursework information to visitors, while Pima Medical’s financial aid officers and career services advisers answer the detailed questions a new student may have about how to make school work for them,” a news release from Pima states.

Pima Medical Institute offers certificate, associate and bachelor degree programs — all in health care. It also has an online learning division. For more information about Pima Medical and its programs, visit pmi.edu.

Ancillary health care professions have been identified as some of the fastest growing in the region.

COShealth, a partnership of local health care and workforce organizations, met in November to discuss workforce issues in the sector. During that discussion, health care was identified as the sixth-largest contributor to the gross state product and, in Colorado Springs, the sixth-largest contributor to the city’s gross metropolitan product.

Pima visitors may book a tour ahead of time either online pmi.edu/info/openhouse/all-campus/openhouse-pr or by calling 855-385-7462.