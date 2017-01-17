Business Briefs — Jan. 17

A roundup of business shorts for this week —

MINISTRY OPENS SPRINGS OFFICE

Christian Care Ministry, the home of Medi-Share, one of the nation’s largest health care-sharing programs, is hosting a ribbon-cutting ceremony and open house today, Jan. 17 at 8675 Explorer Drive to celebrate its new office in Colorado Springs. The Colorado Springs branch opened in September 2016 and currently employs 77 people. Headquartered in Melbourne, Fla., Christian Care Ministry has more than 11,000 members in Colorado.

Christian Care Ministry’s Medi-Share program allows members to voluntarily share their financial resources to pay one another’s medical expenses. A special provision in the Affordable Care Act allows members of health care-sharing ministries to comply with the health insurance mandate, exempting them from purchasing insurance or paying a penalty. Since 2010, Medi-Share has grown from approximately 35,000 members to more than 220,000 members.

INSURANCE AGENT OPENS OFFICE

Nicholas Fransioli State Farm Agency opened Jan. 1. The agency is located at 5750 Palmer Park Blvd., at the intersection of Powers and Palmer Park boulevards. The new office offers coverage for auto, life, fire and home owners/renters insurance. Fransioli is a Colorado Springs native and worked as a State Farm intern for five years.

RNR TIRES COMES TO SPRINGS

RNR Tire Express & Custom Wheels announced plans to bring three shops to the greater Colorado Springs area. RNR Tire Express & Custom Wheels is a national, Florida-based franchise retailer of tires and custom wheels. Established in 2000 by rent-to-own veteran, Larry Sutton, RNR has grown to nearly 100 locations in 22 states.