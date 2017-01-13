Ten Companies to watch

Some with new success under their belt, others facing challenges in the new year — these 10 companies will help shape the business landscape in 2017.

Pikes Peak Brewing Co.

1756 Lake Woodmoor Drive, Monument

719-208-4098

pikespeakbrewing.com

Soon to be operating from a 30-barrel brew house, the six-year-old business is on its way to becoming one of the top beer producers in the state, with a nearly 6,000-square-foot expansion at its Tri-Lakes location finished during the next few months.

Pikes Peak Brewing Co. currently operates from a 10-barrel brew house; the add-on of Project BASECAMP will bring its total space close to 13,000 square feet and allow the company to produce more than 13,000 beer barrels annually.

Last year, the company’s revenue grew more than 12 percent, with a major investment in wholesale sales that grew more than 41 percent, said owner Chris Wright. In 2016, the brewery crafted 3,562 barrels, with production growing more than 27 percent.

Its beer is sold at 250 retail outlets throughout Colorado.

“During the first quarter of 2017, we will complete our major expansion which will increase our production capacity by almost four times,” Wright said. “This will allow us to meet demand in Colorado and look to expand to at least one out-of-state market.”

Nor’Wood Development

111 S. Tejon St.

719-593-2600

norwoodinteractive.com

Locally owned real estate company Nor’wood Development Group has remained in the spotlight for big plans and bigger projects. The company donated a 1.7-acre site downtown for the U.S. Olympic Museum, announced apartment plans with Griffis/Blessing Inc. and partnered with Springs Rescue Mission this past year to build permanent housing for individuals experiencing chronic homelessness.

Its planned 356 urban-style apartments with Griffis/Blessing will be located at the southwest corner of Wahsatch and Colorado avenues (construction already started) and the northeast corner of Cascade Avenue and Rio Grande Street.

In addition, Nor’wood owns a big portion of Banning Lewis Ranch, which represents 60 percent of developable land in Colorado Springs. Nor’wood is negotiating with the city about infrastructure requirements for its portion of the subdivision.

Torch Technologies

6760 Corporate Drive,

Suite 110

719-725.6850

torchtechnologies.com

The Alabama-based defense contractor came to Colorado Springs in 2013 to grow its contract base with the U.S. Air Force and continues to expand its presence.

The company specializes in aviation and missile research and development, with 22 employees in Colorado Springs and four offices nationwide.

Last year, it received a $504 million major contract with the U.S. Army, providing information integration and data exploitation services; it also won a potential five-year, $62.8 million contract providing advisory and assistance services for the Missile Defense Agency’s test provisioning process.

In 2016, the employee-owned company was named one of America’s Best Small Companies by Forbes Magazine; recognized as one of the 20 Best U.S. Workplaces in Consulting & Professional Services by Fortune Magazine and made the Inc. 5000 list for the 10th consecutive year.

Titan Robotics

4250 Buckingham Drive, #600

719-822-1113

titan3drobotics.com

For local manufacturer of industrial 3D printers, Titan Robotics, growth has been evident in the past year after adding a dozen employees and quadrupling sales.

According to owner Clay Guillory, the company’s revenue was estimated at $500,000 in 2016, and the company expects to triple its sales this year.

“We are continuing to push the envelope with large format 3D printing technology, with new developments like our multi-print head Cronus,” he said.

Cronus — unveiled this week at The Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas — is a five-head 3D printer that allows users to print industrial parts at higher speeds and in greater detail than with traditional single-head 3D printing.

“We believe additive manufacturing will disrupt traditional manufacturing technology by providing companies with a lower cost and more customizable and reduced-waste method to prototype and fabricate products,” he said.

In 2014, Guillory bootstrapped the business, initially working from his garage. Now the industrial manufacturing facility is located in an 8,000-square-foot building off of Garden of the Gods Road, where all production occurs.

The business also works with international companies and plans to continue to hire skilled labor in 2017.

“Titan Robotics is staying on the forefront of the additive manufacturing movement by providing industrial grade 3D printing machinery to businesses both large and small,” Guillory said. “We have a great relationship with higher-education institutions in Colorado Springs, recruiting interns and employees from Pikes Peak Community College and UCCS.”

Oskar Blues Fooderies

118 N. Tejon St.

oskarblues.com

The Longmont-based brew pub is aiming to provide Colorado Springs residents a new experience this summer when it opens at the former Old Chicago location downtown, offering 43 craft beers, Southern-inspired cuisine and live entertainment.

With locations in Longmont, Texas and North Carolina, Oskar Blues Brewery was started in Lyons in 1997 by Dale Katechis.

It will occupy two levels in the DeGraff Building and serve its well-known “craft beer-in-a-can” and ales from microbreweries throughout the U.S. Oskar Blues will also feature a singer/songwriter stage, bocce courts and lounge available for private parties.

Vectrus

655 Space Center Drive

719-591-1113

vectrus.com

It should be a defining year for Colorado Springs-based defense contractor Vectrus, after the company lost its largest contract late last year, laid off 64 employees and hired a new CEO two months later.

In September, the firm lost its contract to provide base operations and security support services for the Area Support Group Kuwait, which provided $218 million in revenue during the first half of the year. A month earlier, Vectrus also lost the Army Prepositioned Stock-5 contract for global logistics in Kuwait and Qatar that provided $93 million in revenue in the first half of the year.

The two combined were big hits for the 2014 spinoff of the defense contractor from Exelis Inc., and reduction in staff was estimated to cost Vectrus $2 million in severance expenses. However, the company anticipated an annual $8 million in savings from the realignment, according to a 2016 news release.

After the news broke that it had lost the Army contract, Vectrus stock dropped 44 percent to $15.27, but has since rebounded. At close of business on Tuesday, the stock was selling at $23.99, down from its year high of more than $34 before the news broke.

“The company’s strengths can be seen in multiple areas, such as its increase in net income, largely solid financial position with reasonable debt levels by most measures and attractive valuation levels. However, as a counter to these strengths, it also finds weaknesses including weak operating cash flow and poor profit margins,” said an analysis of the value of the stock on thestreet.com.

SecureSet

4775 Centennial Blvd, Ste. 103

800-445-0024

secureset.net

Denver-based firm SecureSet moved to Colorado Springs last year, bringing a community-focused approach to the cybersecurity space.

SecureSet Academy, one of its entities, is a comprehensive cybersecurity education program that kicked off its first CORE Technical Bootcamp course this week, and later this month will launch its CORE Technical Bootcamp Program to equip security professionals with basic networking or programming skills.

The Department of Veterans Affairs recently added SecureSet to its list of schools that can obtain GI bill funding from eligible veterans.

The academy will launch its new downtown campus in April, and plans to have more than 40 cybersecurity bootcamp graduates, more than 20 local hiring partners and an expanded partnership with UCCS and the National Cybersecurity Center by the end of the year, according to Brad Davis, vice president of marketing and recruiting for SecureSet Academy.

“Our Colorado Springs location will serve both the veteran and civilian communities, closing the security skills gap will require full community engagement,” he said.

And watch for SecureSet’s Accelerator — expected to come to Colorado Springs in the near future and designed to grow local cybersecurity startups through funding, partnerships and mentorship.

Pikes Peak Community Foundation

102 S. Tejon St., #530

719-389-1251

ppcf.org

The nonprofit created a stir last year, selecting a new CEO, eliminating positions and restructuring its model by re-examining 150 of its fiscal sponsorships, partnerships with smaller nonprofits that allowed them to use the foundation to handle administrative and financial back-office work.

The community foundation, designed to build endowments and serve philanthropists in the community, separated from some of those relationships — but continued to work with them through the transition, connecting them to other resources.

Last year the foundation also suspended farming operations at Venetucci Farm, after a public safety concern with tainted water in the region — but confirmed it wasn’t selling the farm.

As of October 2016, the foundation had $63 million in assets, a portion tied to programs it helps facilitate including Venetucci Farms, Aspen Valley Ranch and Pikes Peak Urban Gardens.

Polaris Alpha

polarisalpha.com

At the end of 2016, Colorado Springs-based defense contractor Intelligent Software Solutions announced a newly created company, Polaris Alpha, which was created after its merger with East Coast companies Proteus and EOIR Technologies.

The new business, established through purchases by private equity firm Arlington Capital Partners, is designed to be a leading technology, software and solutions provider. Polaris Alpha already employs more than 1,000 people and is currently looking to hire 50 to 100 new employees locally.

Officials anticipate revenue to equal more than $250 million this year.

Davita Inc.

2000 16th St., Denver

888-484-7505

davita.com

Denver-based DaVita Inc. is gaining ground in the local health care market after purchasing Colorado Springs Health Partners in 2014 and last year acquiring Mountain Medical Group, the largest doctor group in southern Colorado.

Davita is one of the largest kidney-care companies in the U.S.; the health care giant employs about 1,000 in Denver and plans to create 800 more jobs when it occupies 11 floors at Chestnut Place and 16th Street by 2018, directly across from its headquarters.